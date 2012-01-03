* Importers stream back into the market, drive demand
* Stocks edge up as investors seek bargains
(Adds market close, shares)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Jan 3 The Kenyan shilling
weakened against the dollar on the first trading day of 2012
despite the central bank stepping into the market to mop up
liquidity in line with its tightening stance, thanks to importer
demand for dollars.
The central bank sought 5 billion shillings ($58.8 million)
through repurchase agreements, prompting traders to conclude
that it was keen on staying ahead of the curve with its hawkish
monetary stance, to tame inflation and exchange rate volatility.
The bank, which was criticised heavily for failing to act
firmly after the shilling sunk against the dollar for the better
part of last year, received no bids for the repos.
"People did not want to lock in their liquidity for seven
days," said Duncan Kinuthia, a trader at Commercial Bank of
Africa.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 85.50/70 per dollar, down from Friday's close of
84.70/90, driven by corporate and interbank demand for the U.S.
currency amid thin post-holiday trading. Markets were closed on
Monday.
"There was more (dollar) demand as importers who has stayed
out during the holiday season came back," Kinuthia said.
Traders expect policymakers to maintain tightening measures
to fight inflation and stabilise the shilling.
The "central bank will continue tightening as long as the
market looks fluid and the interbank rate drops. There is a bit
of corporate and interbank demand but on very thin volumes,"
said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.
They said liquidity was still tight, though the average
interbank lending rate fell to 25 percent on Friday from 26.8
percent the previous day, and off a high of 34 percent hit last
week.
Interest rates soared in the fourth quarter of last year
after the central bank adopted an aggressive tightening stance
in the face of high inflation and extreme volatility in the
exchange rate.
Year-on-year inflation slowed in December for
the first time since October 2010, to 18.9 percent from 19.7
percent.
Still, traders said they expected the shilling to weaken in
the days ahead as more market participants return from the
holidays.
Some traders said last week that the shilling would range
between 84 and 87 to the dollar in January.
"We should brace for a weaker shilling as dollar demand
improves in the course of the week," Solomon Alubala, head of
trading at Cooperative Bank said.
Traders said there was a chance that the central bank could
pump dollars into the market to prevent a repeat of last year's
steep fall of the shilling, which led to a jump in import costs,
hurting consumers.
In the stock market, the main index NSE 20-Share index
added 7.83 points to finish at 3212.86 points while
volumes jumped 84 percent to 136 million shillings as investors
sought bargains.
"Investors are building positions but it is a gradual
process. I don't expect prices to fall in the coming days," said
John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair.
Electricity producer, KenGen was the top gainer
among the 20 companies that make up the 20-Share index, adding
3.6 percent to 8.75 shillings a share.
In the debt market, bonds worth 2.04 billion shillings were
traded up from Friday's close of 531.9 million.
