* Shilling gives up early gains due to demand * Central bank mops up liquidity, sells dollars again * Central bank seen holding key rate next week (Updates with close, adds shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 6 The Kenyan shilling reversed its earlier gains to finish flat on Friday as importer dollar demand offset the impact of the central bank mopping up liquidity and selling dollars, while stocks inched upwards. The central bank absorbed all the bids of 2.6 billion shillings ($30 million) for the 2 billion shillings it had offered in repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 17.962 percent. Together with direct sales of dollars to banks, the central bank has taken out a total of 8.6 billion shillings ($99 million) through repos this week, stemming the shilling's slide in a bid to avoid last year's scenario when it was heavily criticised for letting the currency sink. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.90/87.10 against the dollar, weaker than the 86.20/40 it had firmed to earlier, and barely changed from the previous day's close of 87.00/20. "The central bank came in to mop up shillings and sell dollars at above 87, but banks' position squaring pushed it (shilling) back," said Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of Treasury at Bank of Africa. "The central bank may keep coming in to support the shilling next week." Traders said they expected the central bank to hold its benchmark lending rate at the next meeting of its rate setting committee scheduled for Jan. 11, since higher costs of credit were likely to hurt economic growth. "The central bank will hold the rate because they want to consolidate the gains of these high rates without hurting lending," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "They may want to see inflation ease down further before they consider changing the rate." Policymakers adopted an aggressive tightening stance in the third quarter of last year, raising the central bank's key lending rate four times to 18 percent in December, to stem exchange rate volatility and high inflation. Inflation eased to 18.93 percent in December from 19.72 in November, the first decrease since October 2010, and traders expect it to keep edging lower in the months ahead. The weighted average interbank rate edged down to 20.2 percent on Thursday, from 22.5 percent the previous day, on the back of improving liquidity as market participants return from the holidays. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index finished slightly higher for a second straight day, adding 0.1 percent to close the week at 3,224.87 points. "Support for the market is come in from retail investors taking early positions on selected counters like Safaricom and EABL (East Africa Breweries)," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Telecoms operator Safaricom, whose shares are some of the most actively traded on the exchange, rose 1.7 percent to 3 shilllings a share, while East Africa Breweries' shares rose 1.1 percent to 177 shillings. In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 1.6 billion shillings ($18.4 million) were traded, down from 2.2 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri/Ruth Pitchford)