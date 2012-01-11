* Shilling seen pressured after cbank rate hold * Safaricom shares lift bourse * Yield on 182-day Treasury bill rises (Adds markets close, treasury bill sale, rate decision) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 11 The Kenyan central bank's decision to hold interest rates unchanged came too late in the day to have any market impact on Wednesday, when the shilling was steady against the dollar and stocks inched up as investors awaited direction. The central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 18 percent on Wednesday as expected, a move some traders said would keep the local currency on the back foot. "Markets were watching out for the MPC decision, which was largely expected to hold the rate" said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.25/45 against the dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 87.20/40. The central bank has taken out a total of 11.65 billion shillings ($134 million) through repurchase agreements and sold an unspecified amount of dollars this year, easing pressure on the shilling from importers buying dollars after the holidays. The bank stayed out of the repo market on Wednesday. The regulator, which was widely criticised for not taking an early decisive action to stem the shilling's plunge last year to a record low of 107 to the dollar in October, raised its key rate sharply in the fourth quarter to stem shilling volatility and high inflation. "There is some underlying dollar demand in the market, but the central bank has been active in the market supporting the shilling. We expect them to continue doing that," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. On the stock market, shares in Kenya's leading mobile provider Safaricom aided the key NSE-20 Share Index to rise 0.6 percent to 3,200.80 points. Safaricom shares added 1.6 percent to 3.15 shillings - a 15-week high last touched on Sept. 28 - as investors bought into the stock after the industry regulator announced it had earned more per customer than its competitors in the third quarter of last year. "Looking at the recent data investors are optimistic that Safaricom may report some good full-year profits margin despite a bad first half," said Caleb Mutai, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. In fixed income, the weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bills rose to 20.780 percent at auction on Wednesday from 20.714 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said. Government and corporate bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings ($14.9 million) were traded on the secondary market, down from 2.6 billion shillings on Tuesday. At a primary auction on Wednesday, the weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 20.780 percent from 20.714 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said. The Central Bank of Kenya had offered bills worth 3 billion shillings ($34.4 million)and received bids worth 3.3 billion shillings, a 111 percent subscription rate. It accepted bids worth 1.56 billion shillings. Analysts said that yields on Treasury bills could start falling at future sales. "Looking at the results it's obvious that the Central Bank is concerned with the rapid rise in short term yields as is looking to stem market expectation of rate hikes in the future," said Alex Muiruri, analyst at Africa Alliance. "Going forward we continue to monitor the movement of the shilling, the Central Bank's actions in the repo market and the progress of their domestic borrowing programme to gauge just how quickly yields will drop." ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)