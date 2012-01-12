* CBK mops up excess liquidity * Stocks close flat (Adds market close, stocks, quotes) By Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, Jan 12 The Kenyan shilling fell 0.3 percent against the dollar on Thursday, weakened by energy sector demand for the U.S. currency, but traders said the central bank's mop up of excess liquidity had prevented a steeper fall in the local currency. The central bank received bids worth 5.6 billion shillings ($64.26 million) in repurchase agreements and accepted 4 billion shillings at a weighted average yield of 17.5 percent. Traders were not expecting much reaction to the central bank's decision to leave interest rates on hold. The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the key rate unchanged at 18 percent on Wednesday to allow hikes in the final quarter of 2011 to filter through the system. Traders said the move had been expected and was already priced into the shilling. "The shilling rebounded to 87.50/60 but later there was heavy demand from the energy sector ," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.55/75, off an intraday low of 87.90, weaker than Wednesday's close of 87.25/45. "Since the central bank left the rate unchanged, I do not see much happening to the shilling. But it will weaken as time goes if the euro zone crisis persists," Lagadia said. The MPC noted that a widening balance of payments gap and its potential impact on the exchange rate, as well as the festering euro zone crisis, posed risks to the shilling. Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered, said interbank demand for dollars was also undermining the shilling. After being widely criticised for not taking decisive action to halt the shilling's plunge to a record low of 107 to the dollar last October, the central bank has been mopping up liquidity this year to help ease pressure on the shilling. So far in 2012, it has taken out a total 11.65 billion shillings through repos and sold an unspecified amount of dollars. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE 20-Share index fell marginally by 0.1 percent to 3196.86 points, while financial services holding company British-American led the All-share index lower, dipping 5.21 percent to 4.70 shillings. The firm announced its full year profits would fall by about 25 percent, promping retail investors to dump the stock, according to John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair. On the fixed income market, corporate and government bonds worth 2.66 billion were traded, more than 1.29 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)