* Importer dollar demand weighs on shilling, seen falling

* Tea inflows support local currency

* Banking stocks seen aiding bourse ahead of FY results (Adds markets close, stocks)

By Duncan Miriri and Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Jan 17 Kenya's shilling pared early gains against the dollar on Tuesday as demand for dollars from importers partially offset tea sector inflows, while stocks edged up marginally.

The central bank also offered some support for the shilling, which has been on a downward trend so far this year, when it mopped up 0.5 billion shillings ($5.8 million) in repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 18 percent.

At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.30/60, down on its intra-day high of 85.60/80 but still firmer than Monday's close of 86.80/87.00.

"In the morning there was a bit of sell-off, mostly interbank. Tea guys were also in selling dollars, but there was a big corporate buyer that put pressure on the shilling," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

The central bank has mopped up a total of 24.5 billion shillings ($281.6 million) through repos and sold an unspecified amount of dollars this month to prevent the shilling from falling steeply.

Policymakers raised rates four times in the last four months of 2011, hauling the shilling off its October record low of 107 to the dollar. But importer dollar demand, in particular from the energy sector, has left the shilling under pressure once again.

Some traders, however, said that banks which had built up their dollar positions to meet importers' demands were expected to offload greenbacks.

"There has been a slow build-up of dollar positions and now that the post-holiday demand has petered out, banks will start cutting those positions," said a senior trader with a leading commercial bank.

Charts showed that with the 50-day moving average at 88.16, the shilling was likely to trade in a range of 85.00-88.20, with a break past 85 ushering in a target of 82.80 per dollar.

Further support for the shilling could come from inflows into government debt auctions, where yields are standing at just over 20 percent, from low-single digits in the year-ago period.

"With the short-term rates looking very attractive and stability of those rates likely to hold for the next two months, foreigners might participate in the debt auctions," said the senior trader.

On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE 20-Share index crept up for the third straight day, rising 0.1 percent to 3190.78 points on improved activity.

Telecoms service provider, Safaricom, was the top gainer of the benchmark index, up 1.56 percent to 3.30 shillings.

Traders said investors were eyeing banking stocks in coming weeks, ahead of the full year results.

"We expect activity to pick up on financial stocks as they prepare to report their full-year performance," Mercy Njoroge, a trader at Tsavo Securities, said.

Kenya's Capital Market Authority (CMA) has imposed a 60-day trading ban on the already suspended shares of East African Portland Cement (EAPCC) to protect investors from a dispute between its board and the government.

($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Richard Lough and Stephen Nisbet)