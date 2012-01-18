* Cbank mops up $5.2 mln via repos * Shilling seen firming on cbank support * Stocks rise for fourth straight day (Recast with markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 18 The Kenyan shilling gained for a fourth straight day on Wednesday on tea sector inflows and banks selling dollars, pushed by central bank's tightening of liquidity in the market, while the Nairobi bourse rose marginally on bank stocks. Keen to keep the currency from plunging against the dollar this year, the central bank took out 450 million shillings ($5.2 million) from the money market, at an average rate of 17.833 percent, for the 1 billion shillings it sort to mop up through repurchase agreements during the session. The Central Bank of Kenya has mopped up a total of 24.5 billion shillings ($281.6 million) through repurchase agreements this month and sold an unspecified amount of dollars to ease pressure on the shilling. At 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.20/40 against the dollar, slightly up on Tuesday's close of 86.30/60. "The shilling is gaining because central bank has been supporting this market and no one is willing to hold long dollar positions at the moment," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. "There's a high probability of breaking below the 85 level if central bank keeps mopping up liquidity." Charts showed that a break past 85 would usher in a target of 82.80 per dollar, traders said. The bank was widely criticised for letting the currency sink through most of last year, driving up costs of vital imports like oil, which fed into already high inflation. It adopted an aggressive tightening stance in the fourth quarter, raising its key lending rate four times to 18 percent in December, to stem exchange rate volatility and high inflation. The bank, which is scheduled to hold its next policy meeting on Feb. 1, held the rate steady in January. "Central bank's mop ups are tightening the market, forcing banks to borrow more from the (overnight) window," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index inched up for the forth straight session, by 0.4 percent to 3,202.57 points. Banking stocks led the gainers on bargain hunters front-running to buy their shares ahead of the sector's full year financial results announcements, traders said. Shares in Kenya Commercial Bank, the biggest bank by assets, rose 1.2 percent to 16.75 shillings, while Barclays Bank gained 0.8 percent to 12.70 shillings. In fixed income, government and corporate bonds traded dropped significantly to 332 million shillings ($3.8 million) from 1.1 billion shillings on Tuesday. "There is a lot of demand but no one is selling. It looks like people are willing to hold out to maturity, expecting lower rates going forward," said Alex Muiruri, a trader at Africa Alliance Securities. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Beatrice Gachenge and Toby Chopra)