* Shilling seen supported by foreign investors eyeing govt debt * Yields on 182, 91-day bills fall further, inflation a concern * Investors cherry-pick stocks after last week price falls (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 21 The Kenya shilling closed a tad firmer against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by inflows from debt and tea auctions, while East Africa Breweries Ltd. led stocks higher. The shilling touched a low of 83.05/83.25 in early trade before firming and commercial banks quoted the currency at 82.75/95 at the 1300 GMT market close, a touch stronger than Tuesday's 82.80/83.00. "We still expect (dollar) inflows from the bond and tea auctions this week to support the shilling. We could see it trace back," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Heavy demand at a sale of 182-day Treasury bills on Wednesday pushed the weighted average yield down to 17.726 percent from 18.112 percent last week, while rates on 91-day debt fell to 17.006 percent in a sale that was undersubscribed. "People don't have a lot of confidence that the inflation number will come down so fast, that's why they are willing to forego the 91-day paper for the longer papers," said Alex Muiruri, an analyst at Africa alliance Investment Bank. The yield on a one-year Treasury bond also fell 160 basis points to 16.432 percent at an oversubscribed auction on Tuesday. Concerns over fuel prices in the east African nation after the energy sector regulator said they could be revised upwards has raised fears that Kenya might not be out of the inflation woods despite three months of falls in the rate. Inflation rose throughout last year, reaching a peak of 19.7 percent in November, but has eased, reaching 16.7 percent in February, after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate aggressively in the last quarter of 2011. Traders said dollar demand from importers could weigh on the shilling towards the end of the month, but they expected inflows into the high-yielding debt market to offer support. "With the end of month fast approaching, we could see the shilling ... under pressure from end of month dollar orders," said Bank of Africa in a daily report. "However, we see firm support for the unit coming from offshore interest in government securities." In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged up 0.2 percent to 3,293.10 points, led by East Africa Breweries Ltd., which rose 6.5 percent to 196 shillings. The stock fell 7.5 percent on Tuesday after it started trading ex-dividend. "I think the fall yesterday on EABL was a bit overdone, that's why it recovered that much today," said a trader at Afrika Investment Bank. "Investors are also looking to pick up stocks following last week's price decline." On the secondary bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings ($16.9 million) were traded, down from 2.3 billion shillings on Tuesday. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)