By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, March 21 The Kenya shilling
closed a tad firmer against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by
inflows from debt and tea auctions, while East Africa Breweries
Ltd. led stocks higher.
The shilling touched a low of 83.05/83.25 in early trade
before firming and commercial banks quoted the currency at
82.75/95 at the 1300 GMT market close, a touch stronger than
Tuesday's 82.80/83.00.
"We still expect (dollar) inflows from the bond and tea
auctions this week to support the shilling. We could see it
trace back," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking
Corporation.
Heavy demand at a sale of 182-day Treasury bills
on Wednesday pushed the weighted average yield down to 17.726
percent from 18.112 percent last week, while rates on 91-day
debt fell to 17.006 percent in a sale that was
undersubscribed.
"People don't have a lot of confidence that the inflation
number will come down so fast, that's why they are willing to
forego the 91-day paper for the longer papers," said Alex
Muiruri, an analyst at Africa alliance Investment Bank.
The yield on a one-year Treasury bond also fell 160 basis
points to 16.432 percent at an oversubscribed auction on
Tuesday.
Concerns over fuel prices in the east African nation after
the energy sector regulator said they could be revised upwards
has raised fears that Kenya might not be out of the inflation
woods despite three months of falls in the rate.
Inflation rose throughout last year, reaching a peak of 19.7
percent in November, but has eased, reaching 16.7 percent in
February, after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest
rate aggressively in the last quarter of 2011.
Traders said dollar demand from importers could weigh on the
shilling towards the end of the month, but they expected inflows
into the high-yielding debt market to offer support.
"With the end of month fast approaching, we could see the
shilling ... under pressure from end of month dollar orders,"
said Bank of Africa in a daily report.
"However, we see firm support for the unit coming from
offshore interest in government securities."
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index edged
up 0.2 percent to 3,293.10 points, led by East Africa Breweries
Ltd., which rose 6.5 percent to 196 shillings. The stock fell
7.5 percent on Tuesday after it started trading ex-dividend.
"I think the fall yesterday on EABL was a bit overdone,
that's why it recovered that much today," said a trader at
Afrika Investment Bank.
"Investors are also looking to pick up stocks following last
week's price decline."
On the secondary bond market, government and corporate bonds
worth 1.4 billion shillings ($16.9 million) were traded, down
from 2.3 billion shillings on Tuesday.
