NAIROBI, March 26 The Kenyan shilling fell on Monday due to end-month demand for dollars from importers, mainly in the energy sector, but traders expected inflows of the U.S. currency from a tea auction to provide support later in the week. Traders said payment for a one-year Treasury bond and tranche of Treasury bills auctioned last week are due on Monday, but have already been factored in. At 0720 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling 0.2 percent weaker to the greenback at 83.10/30 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 82.95/83.05. "End-month demand, particularly from the energy guys, may be in the market," said Bhavin Chandaria, a trader at Imperial Bank "But I don't see it weakening beyond 83.50 this week." The shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday after banks trimmed bets on further gains for the U.S. currency, compounded by inflows from offshore investors. The shilling oscillated within the 82.80-83.50 range last week. It has risen 2.5 percent against the dollar this year, after plunging 25 percent to a historic low of 107 shillings per dollar in October. High-yielding government securities have been a key support for the local currency, drawing good appetite from offshore investors. However, recent interest has been more on longer-dated paper given concerns that inflation might not ease as fast as expected. "Offshore investors have already made provisions to fund the bond and bills today," Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank, said. This week, the central bank will be selling the 91-day and 182-day Treasury bill. John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation said tea inflows later in the week were also expected to lend support to the currency. Kenya, the world's biggest exporter of black tea, usually holds a weekly tea auction every Tuesday. "Tea inflows might support the currency later in the week," Muli said. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Patrick Graham)