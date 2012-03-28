* Uchumi rise to a 9-month high on dividend bet * High interbank interest rates support shilling * T-bills yields dip at auction (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 28 Kenyan shares rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors bet retailer Uchumi would pay a dividend again after years of debt problems, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. The main NSE-20 Share Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,367.23 points, a two-week high last touched on March 12, when it closed at 3,399.97 points. Shares in the supermarket chain Uchumi rose 7.1 percent to 12.05 shillings, a nine-month high last touched on June 6, due to expectations that the firm will give out a dividend after a good performance for the full-year ending June, traders said. Uchumi's shares were re-admitted to the bourse for trading last May, after five years of recovering from insolvency. "The market is picking up on investors taking positions on value stocks that they expect to perform better this year," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Barclays Bank gained 2.5 percent to 12.35 shillings a share as it extended its correction from a 10 percent fall in Monday's session when the shares started trading without a dividend. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was steady against the dollar, helped by banks selling dollars to fund shilling positions due to tight liquidity. The central bank raised rates sharply in the last quarter of 2011 to fight inflation and support the shilling. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.95/83.15 per dollar, the same level it closed at on Tuesday. In the money market, the average weighted interbank rate inched up to 23.3 percent on Tuesday from 23.2 percent on Monday, leaving banks struggling for funding. "Most people prefer to stay short on dollars to fund their shilling positions because liquidity has been a bit tight in the market," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative Bank. Traders said the shilling could gain further to touch its 82.50 per dollar resistance level by the end of this week, lifted by inflows into Treasury bills that were auctioned on Wednesday. The weighted average yields on the 91- and 182-day bills fell at the auction to 16.728 percent and 17.660 percent respectively. The central bank said the 3 billion shillings it had offered in six-months paper was 149 percent subscribed, while the 4 billion shillings in the three-months paper was 30 percent subscribed. It accepted all the bids for both papers. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings ($16.8 million) were traded, down from 2.3 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Alessandra Rizzo)