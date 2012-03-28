* Uchumi rise to a 9-month high on dividend bet
* High interbank interest rates support shilling
* T-bills yields dip at auction
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, March 28 Kenyan shares rose for a
second straight day on Wednesday as investors bet retailer
Uchumi would pay a dividend again after years of debt
problems, while the shilling held steady against the
dollar.
The main NSE-20 Share Index gained 0.8 percent to
3,367.23 points, a two-week high last touched on March 12, when
it closed at 3,399.97 points.
Shares in the supermarket chain Uchumi rose 7.1 percent to
12.05 shillings, a nine-month high last touched on June 6, due
to expectations that the firm will give out a dividend after a
good performance for the full-year ending June, traders said.
Uchumi's shares were re-admitted to the bourse for trading
last May, after five years of recovering from insolvency.
"The market is picking up on investors taking positions on
value stocks that they expect to perform better this year," said
Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Barclays Bank gained 2.5 percent to 12.35 shillings
a share as it extended its correction from a 10 percent fall in
Monday's session when the shares started trading without a
dividend.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was steady
against the dollar, helped by banks selling dollars to fund
shilling positions due to tight liquidity. The central bank
raised rates sharply in the last quarter of 2011 to fight
inflation and support the shilling.
At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 82.95/83.15 per dollar, the same level it
closed at on Tuesday.
In the money market, the average weighted interbank rate
inched up to 23.3 percent on Tuesday from 23.2 percent on
Monday, leaving banks struggling for funding.
"Most people prefer to stay short on dollars to fund their
shilling positions because liquidity has been a bit tight in the
market," said Solomon Alubala, head of trading at Co-operative
Bank.
Traders said the shilling could gain further to touch its
82.50 per dollar resistance level by the end of this week,
lifted by inflows into Treasury bills that were auctioned on
Wednesday.
The weighted average yields on the 91- and 182-day bills
fell at the auction to 16.728 percent and 17.660 percent
respectively.
The central bank said the 3 billion shillings it had offered
in six-months paper was 149 percent subscribed, while the 4
billion shillings in the three-months paper was 30 percent
subscribed. It accepted all the bids for both papers.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.4
billion shillings ($16.8 million) were traded, down from 2.3
billion shillings on Tuesday.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Alessandra Rizzo)