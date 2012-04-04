* CBR unchanged at 18 pct, shilling seen range bound * Stocks up to a 5-months high (Recasts markets close, adds stocks) By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 4 The Kenyan shilling ended a fraction stronger against the dollar on Wednesday, with the market closing minutes after the central bank opted to keep its key interest rate on hold, in line with analysts' expectations. Leaving the policy rate at 18 percent, the Central Bank of Kenya said inflation and private sector credit growth were still above target, while a wide current account deficit and global oil prices remained a threat currency stability. Traders said a hold had already been priced into the currency market. "The market will remain range bound. The decision is in line with what we expected," Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank said. "The only difference is that they've said they will contain exchange rate volatility on the overnight window and that will stabilise the shilling." The shilling, one of the world's worst performers last year, is up 2.1 percent against the dollar so far this year. At 1300 GMT close of markets, commercial banks posted the Kenyan shilling at 83.00/10 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 83.10/20. "The shilling is getting some strong resistance from importers at 82.50, so it might stay above that for now," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Six out of nine analysts polled by Reuters forecast the Central Bank of Kenya would leave its Central Bank Rate unchanged at 18 percent. Analysts said the price outlook for food, a major inflation component in east Africa's leading economy, remained uncertain with meteorologists saying rains may be poorly distributed during the current rainy season. On the Nairobi bourse, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed up 0.5 percent at 3,408.70 points, a five-month high level last seen on Nov 11. Kenya Power, the country's sole power distributor was the leading gainer in the main index, rising 2.4 percent to 15 shillings ($0.18). "It's possible investors are taking advantage of the subdued prices," said John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair. Equity analysts said some investors had been offloading stock in past days after locking in dividends. In the fixed income market, bonds worth 1.74 billion shillings were traded up from 229 million shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Patrick Graham)