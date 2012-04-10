* Central bank mops up $60 mln via repos, seen supporting shilling * Liquidity improved due to debt maturities, government payments * Safaricom shares drag down stocks (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 10 Kenya's central bank is seen mopping up liquidity from the market to support the shilling in coming days, traders said on Tuesday, when the currency held steady against the dollar and Safaricom shares dragged down stocks. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.00/20 per dollar, at the 1300 GMT close of traDE, barely moved from Thursday's 83.05/25 close. The market was shut on Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays. "Most banks were sleeping with money in their clearing accounts. There was excess liquidity in the market probably from (debt) redemptions and the government releasing cash," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The central bank received 8.05 billion shillings ($97 million) for 5 billion shillings worth of repurchase agreements it had offered during the session. It accepted 5 billion shillings at a weighted average interest rate of 15.4 percent. Policymakers said on April 4 that the bank would actively intervene in the money markets to reduce volatility in the interbank rate and bring it closer to the policy rate. They held the benchmark rate at 18 percent for the fourth straight month last week, indicating it was prepared to stay put until all the conditions for an easing cycle were firmly in place. The weighted average interbank rate fell to 10.3 percent on Thursday from 12.7 the previous day. Still, currency traders said the strengthening of the shilling could be curbed by the central bank's purchase of hard currencies in the market to shore up its reserves. "(The) central bank is supporting the dollar by buying at the 82.50 level," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. In stocks, the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20 Share Index eased 0.1 percent to 3,396.83 points, weighed down by shares in the country's largest telephone service provider, Safaricom. The company, whose share fell 1.6 percent to 3.15 shillings, accounted for 89 percent of the Tuesday's equity turnover at the bourse. "Guys expect there will be a significant realignment on Safaricom's dividend this year. They raised their calling rates in the second half we're waiting to see how that helped," said Johnson Nderi, an analysts at Suntra Investment Bank. The firm posted a 48 percent slide in first-half pretax profit as costs rose and voice revenue slipped amid a punishing price war. Also on the bourse, government bonds worth 2.3 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.2 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)