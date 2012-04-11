* Shilling trades in a tight range on liquidity concerns * Cbank mops up $60 mln via repos * Stocks rise to a near five-month high (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, April 11 The Kenyan shilling slipped on Wednesday but traded within its recent ranges as the market assessed the liquidity situation, after a sudden surge sent the central bank scrambling to soak it up, while stocks rose to a near five-month high. The average weighted interbank lending rate plunged by 11 percentage points over a span of three sessions to a low of 10.3 percent on April 5 after the government paid its bills and investors redeemed billions of shillings in debt. It rose slightly to 11.07 percent on Wednesday. In response, the central bank mopped up 19.6 billion shillings ($235.4 million) through repurchase agreements in the three sessions to Wednesday, as it sought to stabilise the rates. "The risk is, if they do not take out the excess liquidity, people could start playing in the currency market by easily funding long dollar positions," said a senior trader with a commercial bank. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, slightly weaker than Tuesday's close of 83.00/20, but well within its recent range of 82.90-83.40. Others said the central bank's mopping up operations could actually shield the shilling in the days ahead. "There is some demand from the energy guys. But we expect continued mopping of liquidity by the central bank to support the shilling," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The shilling has gained 2.3 percent against the dollar this year, and is well off a record low of 107 per dollar hit in October, aided by the hawkish stance taken by the central bank in the fourth quarter of 2011. Bank of Africa, said in a daily report that continued demand by foreign investors in government debt, like the 7 billion shillings worth of 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills on sale during the session, could also support the shilling. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.9 percent to 3,429.02 points, near a five-month high last seen Nov 10. Shares in the country's second cement manufacturer Athi River Mining led the gains, up 5.6 percent to 170 shillings lifted by a single block purchase. George Bodo, an analyst at ApexAfrica, said Athi River was an illiquid stock and investors were taking positions to avoid being locked out of its dividend payout. The firm issued a 2 shilling final dividend and is expected to go ex-dividend on July 24. In the debt market, government bonds worth 933.5 million shillings were traded down from 2.34 billion shillings, with the one-year bond being the most active at a traded yield of 16.3 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa; editing by Ron Askew)