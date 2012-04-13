NAIROBI, April 13 The Kenyan shilling
held steady against the dollar on Friday and was expected it to
firm slightly as exporters book profits after several days of
weakness in the currency.
The shilling has lost 0.3 percent this week due to demand
for dollars from importers and excess shilling liquidity in the
market, which prompted the central bank to mop up 24.6 billion
shillings in repurchase agreements over four straight sessions.
At 0730 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
83.30/50 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of
83.40/50.
Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank, said
exporters' converting of dollar earnings was expected to
strengthen the shilling.
Traders expected the central bank to soak up more liquidity
in a bid to stabilise overnight lending rates in the interbank
market, lending further support to the shilling.
The average interbank rate rose to 13.4 percent on Thursday
from 12.5 percent a day earlier, after falling to as low as 10.3
on April 5 due to a sudden surge in liquidity caused by the
government paying its bills and investors redeeming debt.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Tim Pearce)