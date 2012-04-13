(Corrects headline to show exporters selling dollars, not buying) * Central bank mops up $78 mln for fifth day * Traders say excess liquidity could weigh next week NAIROBI, April 13 The Kenyan shilling firmed on Friday aided by exporters taking advantage of the previous day's fall to sell dollars, while the central bank sought to mop up excess local currency liquidity for the fifth straight day. At 0945 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.15/35 per dollar, firmer than Thursday's close of 83.40/50. Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank, said exporters converting dollar earnings would support the shilling. The central bank mopped up 6.5 billion shillings ($78 million) during the session, at a weighted average rate of 15.5 percent through repurchase agreements, in a bid to stabilise the interbank rate and see off downside risks to the currency. The shilling lost 0.3 percent on Thursday due to demand for dollars from oil importers and excess shilling liquidity in the market, which has prompted the central bank to mop up 31.1 billion shillings in repurchase agreements over five sessions. The average interbank rate rose to 13.4 percent on Thursday from 12.5 percent a day earlier, after falling to as low as 10.3 percent on April 5 due to a sudden surge in liquidity caused by the government paying its bills and investors redeeming debt. "The excess liquidity in the market might have triggered guys to hold long dollar positions and that could weigh on the shilling," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)