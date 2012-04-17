* Cenbank mops up 550 million shillings through REPOs
* Kenyan stocks up 0.5 percent
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, April 17 The Kenyan shilling
steadied against the dollar on Tuesday in subdued trading and
was seen in range in coming days supported by tightening
liquidity, while stocks recovered some of their previous day's
losses.
Traders said tax payments due this week were expected to
tighten liquidity and drive up interbank rates, leaving little
for the central bank to mop up through repurchase agreements.
The central bank received and accepted bids worth 550
million shillings ($6.6 million) for the 2 billion shillings it
planned to absorb, at a weighted average of 17.5 percent.
At the 1300 GMT close of the markets, banks quoted the
shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's close.
There was subdued demand for dollars from companies and
little dollar inflow from horticulture, "which evened out"
shilling movements, said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at
Diamond Trust Bank.
The weighted interbank rate rose to 15 percent on Monday
from 13.8 percent a day earlier after the central bank absorbed
excess shilling liquidity from the market for a sixth straight
day, for a total 31.1 billion shillings. .
Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank, said
the average interbank level, determined by commercial banks
borrowing among themselves, would probably rise to the central
bank rate of 18 percent in the coming days due to tax payments
and an upcoming 2-year bond auction worth 5 billion
shillings.
Traders said risk aversion, following surging Spanish
borrowing costs above 6 percent, had yet to filter into the
local market. High interest rates in east Africa's largest
economy have attracted some foreign investors but investment
inflows into frontier markets tend to tail off when
international uncertainty rises.
Yields on Kenyan three-month bills soared as high as 20.8
percent in January after the central bank embarked on an
aggressive tightening campaign to rein in inflation and prop up
the currency, but have since fallen back to 16 percent as price
pressures have eased slightly.
The local currency is up 2.3 percent this year supported by
tight monetary policy and offshore dollar inflows into high
yielding government securities.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share index rose
0.5 percent to 3,461.19 points, reversing Monday's losses.
"Investors' support for shares at current price level is
quite strong. They are betting on most firms performing better
this year due to the improved macroeconomic environment," said
Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias, rose for
a second straight day, up 4.2 percent to 5 shillings as
investors bought the stock on appointment of a new chief
executive.
"The new CEO is expected to chart course for the company and
at the current prices the share is trading at a bargain,"
Lugalia said.
In debt, government bonds worth 1.7 billion shillings were
traded, slightly lower than Monday's 1.8 billion shillings. The
30-year bond traded the highest volume at an average yield of
12.5 percent.
($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark Heinrich)