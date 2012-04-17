* Cenbank mops up 550 million shillings through REPOs * Kenyan stocks up 0.5 percent (Recasts with market close, stocks) By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 17 The Kenyan shilling steadied against the dollar on Tuesday in subdued trading and was seen in range in coming days supported by tightening liquidity, while stocks recovered some of their previous day's losses. Traders said tax payments due this week were expected to tighten liquidity and drive up interbank rates, leaving little for the central bank to mop up through repurchase agreements. The central bank received and accepted bids worth 550 million shillings ($6.6 million) for the 2 billion shillings it planned to absorb, at a weighted average of 17.5 percent. At the 1300 GMT close of the markets, banks quoted the shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's close. There was subdued demand for dollars from companies and little dollar inflow from horticulture, "which evened out" shilling movements, said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. The weighted interbank rate rose to 15 percent on Monday from 13.8 percent a day earlier after the central bank absorbed excess shilling liquidity from the market for a sixth straight day, for a total 31.1 billion shillings. . Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank, said the average interbank level, determined by commercial banks borrowing among themselves, would probably rise to the central bank rate of 18 percent in the coming days due to tax payments and an upcoming 2-year bond auction worth 5 billion shillings. Traders said risk aversion, following surging Spanish borrowing costs above 6 percent, had yet to filter into the local market. High interest rates in east Africa's largest economy have attracted some foreign investors but investment inflows into frontier markets tend to tail off when international uncertainty rises. Yields on Kenyan three-month bills soared as high as 20.8 percent in January after the central bank embarked on an aggressive tightening campaign to rein in inflation and prop up the currency, but have since fallen back to 16 percent as price pressures have eased slightly. The local currency is up 2.3 percent this year supported by tight monetary policy and offshore dollar inflows into high yielding government securities. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share index rose 0.5 percent to 3,461.19 points, reversing Monday's losses. "Investors' support for shares at current price level is quite strong. They are betting on most firms performing better this year due to the improved macroeconomic environment," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias, rose for a second straight day, up 4.2 percent to 5 shillings as investors bought the stock on appointment of a new chief executive. "The new CEO is expected to chart course for the company and at the current prices the share is trading at a bargain," Lugalia said. In debt, government bonds worth 1.7 billion shillings were traded, slightly lower than Monday's 1.8 billion shillings. The 30-year bond traded the highest volume at an average yield of 12.5 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark Heinrich)