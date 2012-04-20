* Stocks rise 2.3 pct this week, further gains seen * Mumias shares rally 19.4 pct this week on new CEO * Shilling seen supported by tight liquidity, 2-yr bond sale (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 20 Kenyan stocks rose for the fourth straight day to hit an eight-month high lifted by institutional investors streaming back into the bourse, while tight liquidity supported the shilling in familiar ranges. Kenyan stocks are up 10.3 percent this year, after shedding a third of their value in 2011, helped by investors pouring back into equities on the back of an improved macroeconomic environment including a falling inflation rate, lower yields in the debt market and a stable shilling. The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,554.46 points, a level last touched on Aug 8. The index is up 2.8 percent this week. "This has been the best performing week this year. Large funds are streaming back into shares," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "We could be seeing the start of a bull trend." Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias, were the biggest gainers for the week jumping 19.4 percent to 6.05 shillings as investors bet on improved management with the appointment of a new chief executive. Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya rose 2.4 percent to 169 shillings a share a day after it said it would increase its authorised share capital ahead of a planned rights issue. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling held firm against the dollar on Friday and was expected to remain supported in familiar ranges thanks to tight liquidity and inflows ahead of a Treasury bond auction next week. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, a level it has been trapped in over the last three sessions, and within the recent range of 83.00-83.50. "The shilling looks quite stable at this level and inflows from the debt side will help it hold. But this could be the calm before the storm," said a trader at a leading commercial bank. The central bank will auction a two-year Treasury bond worth 5 billion shillings ($60.1 million) on April 25, which is expected to attract foreign investors. The bank is also scheduled to sell 91- and 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 4 billion shillings next week. Yields on government paper continued to edge down in generally oversubscribed sales, as investors tracked down inflation that fell to 15.6 percent in March. The central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 18 percent for a fourth straight month in April. The shilling has gained 2.5 percent against the dollar this year, and is off a record low of 107 per dollar hit in October, partly aided by offshore interest in debt and the central bank's hawkish stance adopted late last year. Still on the debt market, government bonds worth 520 million shillings were traded, down from 2.5 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)