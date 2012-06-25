* Shilling seen supported by tight liquidity * KenolKobil extend gains ahead of corporate announcement (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 25 The Kenyan shilling weakened on Monday, dragged down by end-month demand for dollars from the energy and telecom sectors, while stocks rose for a second straight session led by energy firms. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.20/40 per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than Friday's close of 83.85/84.05. "End-month demand (for dollars) is at play in the market ... mainly from the energy and telecom guys," said a trader at one commercial bank. Technical charts showed shilling resistance at 84.50 to the dollar, traders said. Tight liquidity that pushed the weighted average interbank interest rate up to 19.8 percent on Friday was seen supporting the shilling. The central bank has persistently mopped up excess liquidity in the market via repurchase agreements, which have helped the local currency gain 1.2 percent in the year to date. The bank has stayed out of the repo market since June 19, citing tight supply. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.6 percent to 3,725.55 points, lifted by energy shares KenolKobil and KenGen. Kenya's energy sector has been in demand since the discovery of oil in the north of the country in March this year and following other finds in the region, including in neighbouring Uganda. KenolKobil, the leading oil firm in terms of sales, jumped 9.1 percent to 15.55 shilling before completion of a takeover of the firm by Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer. KenolKobil said on Friday it planned to issue an update on ongoing due diligence for the takeover this week. Shares in Kenya's main electricity generator, KenGen, rose 3.6 percent to 8.75 shillings. "Investors are eyeing KenGen on expectations that the firm will benefit from the government's plan to upgrade the ... electricity grid," Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank, said. The east African nation plans to build a 100 kilometre power transmission line to carry electricity from upcoming geothermal and wind power projects. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings were traded, up from 1 billion exchanged on Friday. The 12-year infrastructure bond was the most active at a yield of 13.6 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, John Stonestreet)