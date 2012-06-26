* Shares likely to benefit from a rate cut * KenolKobil, Diamond head higher * Shilling flat on concerns over c.bank liquidity mop-up (Recasts with shares) By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, June 26 Kenya's benchmark NSE-20 share index closed at a fresh high for 2012, thanks to bets that interest rates will start falling soon, while the shilling barely moved against the dollar. The stock index closed at 3,738.15 points, up a third of a percentage point, as demand for shares rose across the board and energy sector stocks extended their recent gains. Funds had started to shift into equities from the fixed income markets, Vimal Parmar, a research analyst at Kestrel Capital, said. Fixed income yields have surged since the second half of last year, after the central bank raised its policy rate by a total of 11 percentage points to fight inflation and prop up the local currency. "We are expecting that starting next month or in August, we might see a cut of 50 or 100 basis points in the central bank rate," Parmar said. KenolKobil, a fuel marketer that is a takeover target of Switzerland-based Puma Energy, gained 2.57 percent to close at 15.95 shillings a share as investor anticipated completion of a takeover bid. Diamond Trust Bank jumped 4 percent to 104 shillings per share, driven by investors who want to get into the bank's books ahead of a July 2 closure for its 1 for 8 shares cash call to raise $22 million for expansion. Diamond has priced the rights at 74.00 shillings per share, a 28 percent discount on the trading price. "That is a significant discount and it is attractive to investors, " Parmar said. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 84.15/35 per dollar, barely changed from Monday's close of 84.20/40. Traders said although there were signs that liquidity was improving after overnight rates edged downwards, the shilling had held its own due to the risk of the central bank soaking up funds. "Guys are cautious because they know the central bank is always ready to pull the gun on liquidity," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at commercial Bank of Africa. The weighted average interbank interest rate fell for the first time in seven sessions to 19.3 percent on Monday, from 19.9 percent on Friday. Last week, the government said it had released 7 billion shillings ($83 million) for its free education program, to forestall a strike threat by teachers who were angered by delays in releasing the cash. The central bank has persistently mopped up excess liquidity in the market via repurchase agreements (repos), helping the local currency gain 1.1 percent this year, as banks found it harder to fund long dollar positions. The bank has stayed out of the repo market since June 19, saying the market was square, but any resumption of mopping up operations could support the shilling, traders said. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.1 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.3 billion on Monday, with most activity in the 12-year infrastructure bond, which traded with a yield of 13 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)