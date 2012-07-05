* Policymakers cut key rate by 150 basis points to 16 pct
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, July 5 The Kenyan shilling
weakened against the dollar in after-hours trading on Thursday
after the central bank cut its key lending rate for the first
time since January last year, and is seen losing more ground.
Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee cut its central Bank Rate
by a bigger-than-expected 150 basis points to 16.5
percent after markets closed.
"The cut is beyond market expectation. The market had
expected 100 basis points but they did more than that," said
Raphael Owino, a senior trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.
"The shilling has to depreciate a bit," he said.
The shilling traded at 84.7 per dollar after the rate cut
from 84.25 beforehand, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Earlier, the shilling closed official domestic trading down
0.4 percent for the day, with commercial banks quoting the
currency at 84.15/35 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close
of 83.80/84.00.
The central bank said risks to both consumer prices and
exchange rate volatility persisted and could fuel inflationary
pressures.
The shilling collapsed through a series of record lows last
year, dragged down mainly by a widening import bill due to cheap
credit which fed into higher inflation.
Most analysts expected the central bank to cut its key rate
after holding at 18 percent for six straight
months, after a fall in inflation in June and a slow down in
economic growth in the first quarter of 2012.
The central bank has maintained a hawkish monetary stance
this year, actively intervening to mop up excess liquidity and
sell hard currencies directly to commercial banks, which has
supported the shilling.
The bank soaked up 7 billion shillings ($83.4 million) via
repurchase agreements, having received bids worth 13.4 billion
shillings for seven-day, 14-day, 21-day and 28-day repos.
In shares, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index gained
for the fourth straight session, adding 0.9 percent to close at
3,795.32 and market participants said it was set for further
gains due to the interest rate cut.
"Mostly we will see investable funds start to come to the
market and that could be a boost to the bourse," said Ronald
Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.
Shares in Barclays Bank of Kenya rose 1.9 percent
to 13.45 shillings, thanks to bets that the bank could gain from
revaluation of its government debt portfolio following the
central bank's rate cut, Lugalia said.
Sugar miller and grower, Mumias, gained 1.6 percent
to 6.30 shillings on investors buying its shares ahead of it
full year results, said Lugalia.
Bond prices rally whenever interest rates go down and
analysts say the bond market is set for a strong rally.
During Thursday's trading, government bonds worth 615.4
million shillings were traded, down from 820.4 million shillings
that had been traded on Wednesday.
In the government's primary auction, the weighted average
yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to
10.835 percent from 10.780 percent last week. It received 46
percent demand for the 2 billion shillings on offer
