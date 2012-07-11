* Stocks gain after three days of modest falls * Cenbank's proactive stance supports shilling (Recasts with shares) By Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 11 Kenyan shares snapped a three-day streak of modest losses to edge up by six points on Wednesday, helped by gains in small companies, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. The benchmark NSE-20 share index closed at 3,797.40 points, clawing back all its losses from the previous three sessions. Small cap firms led the list of gainers market with mortgage firm Housing Finance jumping 3 percent to close at 15.45 shillings per share. "People are betting that last week's rate cut will lead to the growth of lending as interest rates fall. Housing Finance will benefit from that," said Reginald Kadzutu, a fund manager at Amana Capital. The central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by a bigger-than-expected one and a half percentage points, causing at least one commercial bank to trim its base lending rate. In the currency market, at the 1300 GMT close of trading, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.90/84.00 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 83.85/84.05. Traders attributed the stability to the central bank's proactive stance in the market, where it has consistently absorbed excess liquidity. "Depending how long the central bank remains in the repo market and corporate activity stays low, the shilling could stabilise at this level," said a trader at a commercial bank. During Wednesday's trading day, the central bank soaked up 3 billion shillings ($35.8 million) through seven-day and 28-day repurchase agreements at weighted average interest rates of 14.85 percent and 14.95 percent respectively. The bank received bids worth 5.47 billion shillings for the 3 billion it had offered. In the debt market, government bonds worth 2.4 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.2 billion shillings the previous day. "The repo rates have come down a bit, that's why we are seeing some activity in the bonds market," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Ron Askew)