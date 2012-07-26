* Foreign investors buying debt could support shilling * Stocks consolidate after six sessions of gains (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 26 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday, propped up by foreign investors buying into the debt market, while stocks were flat after six straight sessions of gains. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.15/35 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 84.20/30. "The shilling looks well supported by the double-digit (debt) yields, which are quite attractive to investors compared to elsewhere in the world," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Demand for Kenya's 5- and 10-year Treasury bonds surged at auction on Wednesday, lifted by commercial banks shifting focus back to the debt market after returns on Term Auction Deposits (TADs) dwindled in recent weeks. In the money market, increased liquidity due to debt redemptions pushed down the weighted average interbank interest rate to 13.3 percent on Wednesday, down from 14 percent the previous day. "The market has been relative long as the amount being offered on repos are quite low. The level of liquidity will keep increasing if the mop-ups are not enhanced," Magecha said. During Thursday's session, the central bank mopped up 1 billion shillings in excess liquidity via repurchase agreements and TADs, receiving bids worth 2.95 billion. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index was barely changed, edging up 0.03 points to 3,878.52 points after six sessions of gains. "The market seems to be consolidating recent gains," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "Liquidity is high in the market and that is expected to boost activity in coming days." Shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini climbed 2.8 percent to 12.95 shillings as investors bet on the company to perform better in the second-half of the year in line with sector projections. Kenya's tea output fell 11.4 percent in the first half of the year due to extreme weather conditions, the tea board said on Wednesday, but was expected to recover in the second half while high international prices cushion revenue. In the bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.2 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.4 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by George Obulutsa, John Stonestreet)