* Profit taking push Safaricom, KCB, Equity Bank lower * Cbank mops up $107 million via repos * Surge in liquidity weigh on interbank rate (Adds markets close, fresh quotes) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 30 Kenyan shares dipped on Monday weighed by investors taking profit on market heavyweights Safaricom, Equity and KCB, while the shilling was steady as the central bank mopped up excess liquidity. The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell for a second straight session, easing by 0.4 percent to 3,854.28 points. Kenya's leading telecom firm Safaricom, which is also the most capitalised share on the bourse, fell 2.6 percent to 3.85 shillings after investors booked gains after it rallied 11.3 percent in the last two weeks. The share, which is also the most heavily traded at the market, had rallied after a report by the industry regulator showed Safaricom's pricing structure and mobile money platform had helped to maintain revenues. Shares in Kenya's largest bank by assets, KCB, and its largest bank by depositors, Equity Bank, shed more than 1 percent to 24 shillings and 22.25 shillings respectively. The two banks had seen their shares rise before they reported their first half earnings on Thursday. "The NSE 20 index extended Friday's losses ... weighed down by mild profit taking on Safaricom, KCB and Equity Bank," said Standard Investment Bank in a daily report. "Guys are speculatively cutting pack their holding in Safaricom after the rally we saw last week, but the long-term trend is still intact," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Traders said they expected Safaricom's share price to recover in the coming sessions and even rise above the 4 shillings last reached more than a year ago, on July 7, 2011 on an expected strong performance by the company. In the foreign exchange market, commercial banks quoted the shilling, at 84.10/30 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's close of 84.15/35, supported by the central bank mopping up liquidity via repurchase agreements (repos). "It looks very stable right now with central bank mopping up liquidity," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. "The shilling will play here until it breaks out of the of the 84.00-84.50 range depending on flows in the market." The central bank soaked up 9 billion shillings ($106.70 million) in excess liquidity through repos. It received 18.8 billion shillings for the 9 billion it had offered. A surge in liquidity due to debt redemptions dragged down the weighted average interbank rate fell to 11.2 percent on Friday, from 13 percent on Thursday. In the bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.4 billion shillings on Friday. ($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)