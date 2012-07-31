* Inflation plunge gives room for interest rates to fall * Cbank mops up $60 mln via repos * Shares fall for third session on lower volume (Recast with markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, July 31 The Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by importers buying the greenback to meet their end of month obligations as official data showed inflation plunged in July, while shares fell for a third straight session. At the market close, banks posted the shilling at 84.15/35 per dollar, slightly weaker than Monday's close of 84.10/30, but still within its range of the past month of 84.00-84.50. "There is still some end-month corporate (dollar) demand in the market that's weighing on the shilling," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Traders said a bigger-than-expected inflation fall to 7.74 percent in July from 10.05 percent in June, had given room to cut interest rates further, but cautioned that the central bank should support the currency from a steep fall. They said increased liquidity in the market, due to redemption of maturing government debt, posed a downside risk to the shilling, although the central bank could counter that by mopping up liquidity through repurchase agreements (repo) as it has done most of this year. During Tuesday's session, the central bank mopped up 5 billion shillings ($59.3 million) in excess liquidity through repos. It received bids worth 14.5 billion shillings for the 8 billion it had offered. The weighted average interbank rate dropped for a sixth straight session to 10.8 percent on Monday, from 11.2 percent on Friday. "With inflation where it is, it gives room for rates to come down. But the shilling still need some support," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell for the third straight session, down by 0.6 percent to 3,832.42 points. "Investors are still taking profit on the recent rallies, but at a slower pace looking at the volume, which was down 64 percent," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Africa Investment Bank. He said the market would stabilise from more solid half-year financial results expected in the coming weeks. Shares in Equity bank, Kenya's largest bank by depositors and one of the most traded stocks, extended their previous day's fall by 3.4 percent to 21.50 shillings. Tea and coffee producer Sasini shed 3.2 percent to 12.15 shillings. In the bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.9 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.3 billion shillings on Monday, with most activity on the five-year bond at a yield of 13 percent from 12.75 percent previously. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)