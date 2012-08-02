* Shares seen recovering in a bull run * Equity Bank, EABL fall * Shilling seen gaining on increased debt demand (Recast with markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 2 Kenyan stocks fell further on Thursday, but at a slower pace, and traders said the four-session decline might be coming to an end, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. Equity bank, the country's largest bank by depositors and one of the most traded stocks, fell for a fourth straight day, down 1.2 percent to 21.25 shillings, while East African Breweries shed 0.9 percent to 219 shillings. The benchmark NSE-20 Share index was barely changed, inching down a mere 0.01 percent to 3,825.08 points. "There has been a correction after previous weeks' rally as firms announced results. But demand is now building on most counters and we might see it rally again," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. The Nairobi bourse has been on a bull-run this year, up 19 percent to date after recovering from a 27 percent slump in 2011, making it the third-best performing stock market globally in the first six months of this year after Venezuela and Egypt. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 84.20/40 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's close of 84.15/35. Traders said the local currency was poised to gain in coming days due to offshore investments into government debt on the back of elevated yields and falling inflation. "Lower inflation means that the debt market looks quite attractive to foreign investors right now. We expect some dollar inflows from them," said a trader at one commercial bank. Demand for Kenyan debt rose at auctions this week after yields rose steadily in July even as inflation plunged to 7.74 percent from 10.05 percent in June. The weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills fell to 12.864 percent, from 13.226 percent last week, amid high demand. The central bank was also in the market mopping up liquidity using repurchase agreements (repos), as it has done for most of this year to support the shilling. The bank mopped up 2.1 billion shillings ($24.9 million)via repos on Thursday, all the bids it received for the 3 billion it had offered. "If the shilling breaks through the 84.00 level we could see it make some gains. But that will depend on flows in the market," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. In the bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.1 billion shillings were traded, down from 3.4 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)