* Mumias, Safaricom shares lift bourse
* Shilling seen supported by offshore inflows to debt
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Aug 3 Kenyan shares halted a
four-session decline on Friday as demand picked up for
high-capitalisation stocks on expectations that they would
perform better in the second half of the year, while the
shilling firmed slightly against the dollar.
Safaricom, the country's leading telecom services
firm and the stock with the highest capitalisation on the
bourse, rose 1.3 percent to 3.90 shillings, while sugar grower
and miller Mumias rose 1.5 percent to 6.80 shillings.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange benchmark index
rose 0.5 percent to 3,843.58 points.
"Safaricom is still viewed as the strongest player in its
industry and we could see investors push its share price above 4
shillings," said Francis Mwangi, an analyst at Standard
Investment Bank.
Last week, Mumias' new managing director, Peter Kebati, told
Reuters the firm plans to raise $400 million for a new plant and
cane plantation at the Tana river delta, that it estimates could
double its profit in three years.
"With the new CEO and plans to revive the Tana river
project, investors are optimistic that Mumias will regain its
lost glory," Mwangi said on Friday.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
83.10/30 per dollar at the close of trade, slightly up from
Thursday's close of 84.20/40.
"Guys who were sitting long are now cutting back to align
their positions ahead of the weekend," said Peter Mutuku, a
senior trader at Bank of Africa.
Traders said the shilling could remain supported by offshore
inflows into the debt market and the central bank mopping up
liquidity via repurchase agreements (repos) in the days ahead.
During Friday's session, the bank mopped up 4 billion
shillings ($47.5 million) via repos, after receiving 4.1 billion
for the 4 billion it had offered.
Yields on Treasury bills are expected to fall further next
week as a surge in liquidity and lower returns on repos, send
investors back to the debt market.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.7
billion shillings were traded, up from 2.1 billion on Thursday.
($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia)