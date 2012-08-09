* Bargain hunters pick large caps following correction * Sasini, Kenya Airways, EABL rise * Shilling seen firming as dollar demand falls (Recast with markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 9 Kenyan shares rose for the first time this week as major stocks recovered from a three-session slip helped by bargain hunters, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. The benchmark NSE-20 shares index rose 0.2 percent to 3,823.49 points. "Most big caps gained as bargain hunters bought after the correction the market underwent. But I believe we could fall further before we resume the bullish trend," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. Shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini led the gains, up 4.1 percent to 11.10 shillings, recovering from a slump after it gave a profit warning on its performance this year. Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, added 2.6 percent to 13.80 shillings, while regional beer maker East African Breweries rose 1.9 percent to 229.50 shillings. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling steadied as the central bank mopped up liquidity and traders said foreign investors buying government securities could support the local currency. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.00/20 against the dollar, the same level it closed at on Wednesday. "The shilling is still expected to gain once these energy orders are done and offshore guys make payments for the T-bills ... that's why banks are short-covering," said a trader at one commercial bank. Traders said the shilling's support was now at 83.80 per dollar and if that was breached the next target would be 83.50. At Treasury bill auctions this week, investors bid 38.1 billion shillings for the 15 billion offered by the central bank in 364-, 182- and 91-day Treasury bills, pushing yields lower as the bank rejected high bids. Yields on Kenyan debt are expected to fall in coming auctions after inflation fell to single digits. The central bank cut its key interest rate to 16.5 percent in July after holding it at 18 percent for seven straight months. The bank mopped up 3 billion shillings via repurchase agreements on Thursday, receiving bids for 9.07 billion. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.5 billion shillings were traded, down from 3.9 billion on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, John Stonestreet)