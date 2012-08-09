* Bargain hunters pick large caps following correction
* Sasini, Kenya Airways, EABL rise
* Shilling seen firming as dollar demand falls
(Recast with markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Aug 9 Kenyan shares rose for the first
time this week as major stocks recovered from a three-session
slip helped by bargain hunters, while the shilling held
steady against the dollar.
The benchmark NSE-20 shares index rose 0.2 percent
to 3,823.49 points.
"Most big caps gained as bargain hunters bought after the
correction the market underwent. But I believe we could fall
further before we resume the bullish trend," said Rufus
Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities.
Shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini led the
gains, up 4.1 percent to 11.10 shillings, recovering from a
slump after it gave a profit warning on its performance this
year.
Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines,
added 2.6 percent to 13.80 shillings, while regional beer maker
East African Breweries rose 1.9 percent to 229.50
shillings.
On the foreign exchange market, the shilling steadied as the
central bank mopped up liquidity and traders said foreign
investors buying government securities could support the local
currency.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 84.00/20 against the dollar, the same level it
closed at on Wednesday.
"The shilling is still expected to gain once these energy
orders are done and offshore guys make payments for the T-bills
... that's why banks are short-covering," said a trader at one
commercial bank.
Traders said the shilling's support was now at 83.80 per
dollar and if that was breached the next target would be 83.50.
At Treasury bill auctions this week, investors bid 38.1
billion shillings for the 15 billion offered by the central bank
in 364-, 182- and 91-day Treasury bills, pushing yields lower as
the bank rejected high bids.
Yields on Kenyan debt are expected to fall in coming
auctions after inflation fell to single digits. The central bank
cut its key interest rate to 16.5 percent in July after holding
it at 18 percent for seven straight months.
The bank mopped up 3 billion shillings via repurchase
agreements on Thursday, receiving bids for 9.07 billion.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.5
billion shillings were traded, down from 3.9 billion on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy, John Stonestreet)