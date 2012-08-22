* Shares recover previous session losses * Shilling seen firming on bond inflows, tightening liquidity (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 22 Kenyan shares recovered the previous day's losses on Wednesday, lifted by shares in the country's leading telecoms service provider Safaricom, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.3 percent to close 3,819.45 points. "We've seen a lot of demand from foreigners on Safaricom. They're upbeat about the firm's performance this year, while its competitors are struggling," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Safaricom, which is also the highest capitalisation stock on the bourse, jumped 4.0 percent to 3.90 shillings, while Nation Media Group shares rose 2.7 percent to touch an all-time high of 193 shillings. In the foreign exchange market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.95/84.05 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 83.85/84.05. Traders said they expected the shilling to firm in coming sessions helped by the central bank's absorption of liquidity and foreign investor flows into government debt auctions. "The shilling is set to strengthen a bit on inflows from the bond auction," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. "We're also watching out for the central bank's action." Commercial banks have been shifting their attention back to the debt market after returns on the central bank's short-term money market instruments fell below government debt yields. The yield on a new 2-year Treasury bond fell to 11.114 percent at the auction on Wednesday, from 13.826 percent at its last auction in April, while the six-month paper fell to 10.032 percent at an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday. both auctions were heavily subscribed. Traders said they expected the debt auctions to also help drain extra shillings from the market together with the central bank's continuing energetic use of repurchase agreements to drain liquidity. The bank mopped up 5.08 billion shillings ($60.5 million) via repos on Wednesday, after it received 7.58 billion for the 8 billion shillings it had offered. In the debt market, bonds worth 3.5 billion shillings were traded, down from about 4.5 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)