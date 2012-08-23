* Shilling seen supported by cbank interventions
* Kenya Airways weighs on main share index
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Aug 23 The Kenyan shilling was
steady against the dollar on Thursday, with the local currency
expected to be supported in coming days by central bank
liquidity mop-ups, while shares dipped marginally on a steep
fall by Kenya Airways.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.90/84.10 per dollar, barely changed from
Wednesday's close of 83.95/84.05.
"There seems to be some demand creeping at below 84.00, but
with the central bank mopping up liquidity we expect the
shilling to be steady at this level," said Duncan Kinuthia, head
of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
Traders said they also expected debt auctions to help absorb
extra shillings from the market, on top of the central bank's
frequent use of repurchase agreements (repos) to drain
liquidity.
The bank mopped up 2.65 billion shillings ($31.6 million) at
a weighted average rate of 9.96 percent in seven-day repos on
Thursday, after it received offers of 7.65 billion shillings for
the 8 billion shillings it had offered.
At government debt auctions this week, yields on the
two-year bond, six-month and three-month paper inched lower
after demand hit 45 billion shillings, well above the 18 billion
shillings the central bank had offered.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 share
index shed 0.05 percent to 3,817.70 points, dragged
down by Kenya Airways, which tumbled 5.6 percent to 12.80
shillings.
"Kenya Airways announced staff cuts but investors feel
that's not enough to remedy its high operational cost that is
largely fuel expenses," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at
Tsavo Securities.
In the debt market, the yield on the benchmark 91-day
Treasury bills on sale on Thursday plunged 168 basis
points to 8.583 percent, falling below the repo rate.
Mwanyasia said he expected subscription rates at coming
sales to fall as commercial banks sought better returns in the
money market.
At the bourse, government bond worth 6 billion shillings
were traded, up from 3.5 billion shillings on Wednesday.
(Editing by George Obulutsa, John Stonestreet)