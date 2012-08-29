* Lower inflation, yields expectations lift stocks * Shilling seen pressured by end-month importers orders (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 29 Kenyan shares rallied for the fourth straight session on Wednesday lifted by investors buying stocks on expectations that falling inflation would push debt market returns much lower, while the shilling ended flat. The main NSE-20 Share Index gained 0.9 percent to 3,878.13 points, a one month high last touch on July 26. "With inflation trending lower and Treasury bills rates falling investors have been streaming back into equities," said Joy Migongo, an analyst at Kestrel Capital. "There is also constrained liquidity on the bourse since most investors are holding on their portfolios expecting them to gain further." Yields on government debts have fallen in to single digit in the last two months on increased liquidity, a falling inflation rate and policymakers adopting a monetary easing stance by cutting the central bank rate by 150 basis points to 16.5 percent in July. Year-on-year inflation is expected to drop to 6.75 percent in August, thanks to good food harvests and lower petrol prices, a Reuters poll of 11 analysts showed. At the auction on Wednesday, yields on the 364-day Treasury bills dropped to 10.336 percent from 12.853 percent at the previous sale on Aug. 8, while the 182-day bills fell to 9.848 percent from 10.032 percent last week. Nation Media Group, the east African region's leading media house, added 5.7 percent to 204 shillings as investors bet it will perform better on the back of advertising earnings from upcoming general elections. British American Tobacco extended its gains by 1.2 percent to 414 shillings, buoyed by an attractive dividend yield, Standard Investment Bank said in a daily report. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling ended steady against the dollar, but traders said it was likely come under pressure from traditional end-month importers' demand for the U.S. currency and rising prospects of a huge rate cut. At the market close, banks posted the shilling at 84.10/20 per dollar, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 84.00/20. "We could see the shilling touch the 84.30 level by the end of this week," said Peter Mutuku, head of corporate trading at Bank of Africa, citing increased demand for dollars from energy sector importers. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 8.5 billion shillings ($101 million) were traded, up from 5.4 billion shillings worth of bonds traded on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)