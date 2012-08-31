* Shilling gains on month-end book closing by banks * Currency seen weakening on likely rate cut * Shares falls for second session (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Aug 31 The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday as banks closed off their books for the month by selling greenbacks. Shares slipped for a second session. At the close of trade, the shilling was quoted at 84.10/20 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 84.20/40. "Guys were closing their books for the month, that's why we saw the shilling gain," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Traders said the local currency could weaken next week after inflation fell more than a Reuters poll consensus to 6.09 percent in August from 7.74 percent in July, increasing the likelihood for a steep rate cut by the central bank on Sept. 5. Typically, low interest rates mean cheaper credit for importers and they make it easier for commercial banks to hold long dollar positions, putting the shilling under pressure. Last month the central bank cut its key rate by 150 basis points to 16.5 percent after a months-long battle with high inflation and currency volatility started to pay off. During Friday's session, the central bank mopped up 14.5 billion shillings ($172.1 million) via a repurchase agreement, all the bids it received for the 15 billion shillings it had offered. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the NSE-20 Share Index edged lower for the second session, down 0.2 percent to 3,865.76 points. Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity distributor, fell 1.4 percent to 17.40 shillings on investors taking profit from a rally ahead of its full-year results expected in September. "Kenya Power shares have rallied nearly 15 percent this month (August) that's why investors are booking gains now," said Rufus Mwanyasia, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.9 billion shillings ($34.4 million) were traded, down from 6.6 billion shillings on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 84.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Stephen Nisbet)