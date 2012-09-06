* Shilling seen weaken on importers orders
* Sasini leads shares down
* Bonds turnover surge after central bank rate cut
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Sept 6 The Kenyan shilling edged
down against the dollar on Thursday when importers, mainly from
the energy sector, bought dollars a day after policymakers
delivered a record interest rate cut. Shares ended slightly
lower.
At the close of markets, the shilling was posted at 84.40/50
to the dollar, weakening from 84.30/50 at Wednesday's market
close. The shilling is down 1 percent against the dollar so far
this year.
"It (the dollar) has slightly strengthened because of demand
from the corporate and energy sector," Sameer Lagadia, head of
trading at Diamond Trust Bank, said.
Citing declining inflation and exchange rate stability, the
central bank slashed its benchmark lending rate by
350 basis points to 13 percent on Wednesday.
Analysts had expected a significant cut.
Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank,
said the rate cut had already been priced in, but expected
dollar demand from the energy sector to weigh the shilling down
in coming days.
An increase in the food import bill and a rise in government
spending ahead of elections in March 2013 - which typically
leads to an increase in imports - also presented downside risks
to the shilling.
"We maintain our expectation that the shilling will come
under weakening pressure as we approach year-end 2012, when we
project (the shilling) to be at 88 (per dollar)," Renaissance
Capital said in a research note on Thursday.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index shed
0.2 percent to 3,888.14 points.
Shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini shed 3.1
percent to 11 shillings. The firm said in August it expected its
full year earnings to be hurt by weak coffee prices and high
input costs.
In the debt market, the yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury
bills fell to 7.808 percent from 8.119 percent last week.
Trading in government and corporate bonds surged 139 percent
to 8 billion shillings on Thursday from 3.4 billion shillings.
