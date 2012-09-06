* Shilling seen weaken on importers orders * Sasini leads shares down * Bonds turnover surge after central bank rate cut (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Sept 6 The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Thursday when importers, mainly from the energy sector, bought dollars a day after policymakers delivered a record interest rate cut. Shares ended slightly lower. At the close of markets, the shilling was posted at 84.40/50 to the dollar, weakening from 84.30/50 at Wednesday's market close. The shilling is down 1 percent against the dollar so far this year. "It (the dollar) has slightly strengthened because of demand from the corporate and energy sector," Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank, said. Citing declining inflation and exchange rate stability, the central bank slashed its benchmark lending rate by 350 basis points to 13 percent on Wednesday. Analysts had expected a significant cut. Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said the rate cut had already been priced in, but expected dollar demand from the energy sector to weigh the shilling down in coming days. An increase in the food import bill and a rise in government spending ahead of elections in March 2013 - which typically leads to an increase in imports - also presented downside risks to the shilling. "We maintain our expectation that the shilling will come under weakening pressure as we approach year-end 2012, when we project (the shilling) to be at 88 (per dollar)," Renaissance Capital said in a research note on Thursday. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index shed 0.2 percent to 3,888.14 points. Shares in tea and coffee producer Sasini shed 3.1 percent to 11 shillings. The firm said in August it expected its full year earnings to be hurt by weak coffee prices and high input costs. In the debt market, the yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 7.808 percent from 8.119 percent last week. Trading in government and corporate bonds surged 139 percent to 8 billion shillings on Thursday from 3.4 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Yara Bayoumy/Ruth Pitchford)