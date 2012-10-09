* Shilling seen firming on tea sector inflows * Uchumi, Safaricom shares buoy bourse (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 9 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Tuesday and traders said it could firm in coming days on greenback inflows from tea exporters. Kenyan shares rose, led by Uchumi, the country's only listed retailer. At the 1300 GMT market close, the shilling traded at 85.00/20 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's close. "We saw a bit of pressure from the oil sector guys in the absence of robust inflows. But we expect (dollar) inflows from the tea sector later today and tomorrow to help the shilling," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea, its largest foreign currency earner. The average price of top grade tea firmed for the third week in a row last week. Kenya's weekly tea auctions take place on a Tuesday and tea producers typically convert dollar inflows into shillings to cover local costs. However, traders warned importers would take advantage of a stronger shilling to buy dollars once more. "There are a lot of dollar orders lined up at below 85.00, so if we break that level, we could see the shilling pressured again," another trader at a leading commercial bank said. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main share index climbed 0.6 percent to 3,983.16 points as turnover more than doubled from Monday to 319 million shillings, largely due to shares traded in market heavyweight Safaricom. Uchumi, whose shares are the biggest gainer on the bourse so far this year - rallying about 130 percent - jumped 3 percent to close at a five-month high of 18.90 shillings on expectations of the first dividend in years. "Guys are expecting Uchumi to do well and probably give a dividend for the first time in six years," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Uchumi, which competes against privately held Nakumatt, Kenya's biggest retail chain by turnover, rejoined the bourse in May 2011 after it emerged from receivership. Its shares had been suspended since mid-2006 due to mounting debt. Shares in Kenya's leading mobile operator Safaricom rose 1.3 percent to 4.05 shillings as it recovered from a previous session fall to its 4.00 shillings support level, Atiti said. In the debt market, government bonds worth 3.5 billion shillings ($36.5 million) were traded, up from 3.1 billion shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)