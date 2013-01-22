* Shilling down 1.4 percent this year * Shares fall as investors book gains (Updates with close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Jan 22 Kenya's shilling and its share market both fell for the fourth straight session on Thursday as importers sought dollars and investors took profits on a new year rally at the bourse. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.35/45 per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than Monday's closing rate of 86.90/87.10. "There is some dollar demand, especially from the energy side and banks covering positions," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. Traders said the shilling's weakening past the 87.00 resistance level ushered in 87.50 per dollar as the next target. They said the central bank would have to remain vigilant in the run-up to an election set for March 4, the first since the 2007 poll when widespread ethnic violence killed more than 1,200 people and caused massive disruption to the economy. "The shilling still looks vulnerable and will to a certain degree look to the central bank for support in the lead up to the general elections," Bank of Africa said in a daily report. But traders mainly attributed the pressure on the currency to traditional demand for dollars by firms starting to implement their capital expenditures for the year in the first quarter, compounded by a drop in dollar inflows from tourism and remittances. The shilling has lost 1.4 percent against the dollar this year, prompting the central bank to support the currency by selling dollars to commercial banks. The bank has also been mopping up excess liquidity from the market to keep the exchange rate stable by making it slightly more expensive for banks to fund long dollar positions. During the session, it offered 7 billion shillings in repurchase agreements (repos), and accepted all the 9.5 billion shillings ($109 million) it received in bids at a weighted averaged interest rate of 6.315 percent. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index shed 0.2 percent to close at 4,461.32 points. It has lost 2 percent over four sessions since profit-taking kicked in following a 10.4 percent rally in the first 12 sessions of this year, which sent it to a two-year high on Jan. 16. "The market has corrected sharply on heightened profit taking," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. Shares in the country's main power producer KenGen fell by 1.9 percent to 13.10 shillings each, while Safaricom , the country's leading telecoms operator and one of the most traded stocks on the bourse, closed 1.7 percent down at 5.65 shillings a share. On the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 782 million shillings were traded, down from 800 million shillings traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri/Ruth Pitchford)