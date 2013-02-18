NAIROBI, Feb 18 Kenya's shilling was flat on Monday but seen weaker towards the end of the month amid signs a liquidity crunch is easing and on anticipated dollar demand from corporate clients ahead of March's presidential election, traders said. Importers have been stockpiling shillings since the beginning of the year ahead of next month's tight presidential race in East Africa's biggest economy. It is the first presidential vote since 2007, when President Mwai Kibaki's disputed re-election sparked weeks of nationwide violence that left more than 1,000 dead. "Looks like there is interest on the demand side building up towards end-month, so we might see it weaken slightly," said Jeremiah Kendagor, head of trading at Kenya Commercial Bank. At 0800 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.40/55 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's 87.40/50. So far this year the shilling is down 1.4 percent against the dollar, with a sharper decline only prevented by the central bank intervening steadily to drain shillings from the money market. This has tightened liquidity and driven up the interbank lending rate steadily since mid-January. The bank stepped in on Monday to mop up 15 billion shillings. However, the interbank rate came off slightly on Friday, dipping to 9.85 percent from 9.91 percent a day earlier on improved liquidity as banks hold on to their shillings, Kendagor said. "Banks have been cautious in tying their liquidity. No one wants to be caught short on shillings," said Kendagor. Bank of Africa said forecast corporate demand would spike in the run-up to the March 4 ballot as companies play it safe and lock in dollars. The post-election violence in 2007/8 sent the shilling into a nose-dive. "We expect the shilling to trade within a range of 87.30 - 87.80 during the week," Bank of Africa said in a market briefing. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough)