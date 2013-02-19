NAIROBI, Feb 19 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by tight liquidity, but traders said strong importer demand for greenbacks could pressure the shilling. "I can see demand from energy guys. I expect the shilling to still remain under pressure," Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation said. Commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.55/75 per dollar at 0700 GMT, barely changed from Monday's 87.65/75. The Central Bank has intervened in the markets to support the local currency in the run-up to general elections next month, draining liquidity from the money market and, on occasion, selling dollars. The presidential and parliamentary elections are the first since President Mwai Kibaki won a second term in late 2007 in a ballot his opponents said was rigged. His controversial win plunged east Africa's biggest economy into weeks of violence and political turmoil, sending the economy and the shilling into a tailspin. There are fears of renewed unrest this time around. "There is a bit of jitteriness surrounding the elections ... At 88 or above 88, we might see the central bank intervene by selling dollars," Kiriinya said. The shilling has lost 1.7 percent against to the dollar so far this year as importers hoard the US currency. Commercial Bank of Africa report said investors had generally adopted a wait-and-see stance. Any dollar demand was likely to pressure the local currency in the short run, it said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough/Jeremy Gaunt)