* Main share index falls 1.1 percent on Wednesday * Shilling firms on tea inflows, seen pressured (Recast with stocks, FX closer) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Feb 20 A five-session retreat on Kenyan shares turned into a rout on Wednesday as investors disillusioned by below par company results sold stocks a head of national elections The benchmark share index dropped 1.1 percent to a two-week low of 4,502.75 points. The index is down about 4 percent since Feb 14. The shilling currency firmed slightly. "Enthusiasm seems to be fading by the day as companies continue to post weaker than expected results," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. The benchmark index rallied as much as 12 percent this year, lifted by investors' interest in mainly banks that were expected to perform well after interest rates fell in 2012 in tandem with declining inflation. But lower-than expected full-year results from Barclays Bank and East African Breweries however threw that notion off balance. On Wednesday, East African Breweries, the most capitalised stock on the bourse, fell 1.4 percent to 273 shillings per share, while Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers shed nearly 1 percent to 27.25 shillings a share. At market close at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.45/65 per dollar, slightly firmer than Tuesday's close of 87.65/75. "There were some inflows from the tea side," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. However, the shilling has fallen 0.4 percent against the greenback since Feb. 15 and is down 1.7 percent in the year-to-date. Since early this year, importers have been amassing dollars ahead of next month's closely-fought presidential election in east Africa's biggest economy. The vote is the first since 2007's contested presidential poll triggered nationwide violence. That unrest hammered the shilling before a political deal spurred a rally. The Central Bank of Kenya has persistently come in to support the local currency in the run-up to the March 4 poll, draining liquidity from the money markets. Traders said the local currency could weaken towards its 88 per dollar support level as importers buy the U.S. currency to fund their end-month purchases. "It's leaning towards a weaker shilling, mainly on end-of-month dollar demand," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa. "Elections jitters are also still in the market." In the debt market, yields on the six-month, two-year and 15-year debt on auction on Wednesday all rose in an oversubscribed sale.