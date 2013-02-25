* Tighter liquidity, low dollar demand boost shilling * Kenya Power, Uchumi down as key share index falls (Adds markets close, shares) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Feb 25 The Kenyan shilling edged up against the dollar on Monday after the central bank further reduced the volume of funds washing around money markets, while shares fell to a near three-week low. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.25/45 to the dollar, slightly up from Friday's closing rate of 87.45/65. "The high cost of inter-bank funding is discouraging (players from) holding long dollar positions," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The weighted average interbank rate inched up for the fifth straight session to 10.12 percent on Friday from 10 percent on Thursday, reflecting the central bank's efforts to soak up liquidity through repurchase agreements. In Monday's session, it sought to mop up 15 billion shillings ($171.2 million), received 16.675 billion shillings in bids and accepted 16 billion shillings at a weighted average rate of 9.492 percent. Bank of Africa said in a daily market note that demand for dollars from importers had also dwindled ahead of next week's national election as investors trade cautiously. The vote is the first since a 2007 poll whose results were disputed, triggering countrywide ethnic violence in which more than 1,200 people were killed. The unrest hammered the shilling before a political deal spurred a rally. In shares, the benchmark NSE-20 share index fell 0.3 percent to 4,463.65 points, a level it last touched on Feb. 4 when it closed at 4,450.78 points. Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity distributor dropped 2.8 percent to 17.05 shillings per share as investors awaited clarity over a proposed increase of electricity tariffs. Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities, said the company's profit margins had shrunk after costs rose over the years, while electricity tariffs remained steady. Kenya's second largest retailer, Uchumi fell 1.3 percent to 19.35 shillings, after it posted a 35 percent drop in its first half pretax profit. In the debt market, there was improved activity with bonds worth 740 million traded, up from Friday's 402.25 million shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miri and Patrick Graham)