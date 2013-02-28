NAIROBI, Feb 28 The Kenyan shilling rallied for a sixth day on Thursday, targeting its 2013 traded high of 85.80 against the dollar, as commercial banks cut back on long dollar positions, trader said. Early in the morning session the local currency breached the 86 level to trade at 85.90 before easing back slightly. The shilling had gained more than 1 percent the previous day. The shilling has now rallied about 2 percent in the last six sessions, wiping out nearly all the losses it had made this year, as the market bets a closely contested presidential vote next Monday will not result in widespread violence. "Someone big might have seen a floor and decided to sell his dollar holdings. That might have caught some guys flat-footed and they decided to sell too," said a senior trader at one commercial bank. At 0740 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.10/30 per dollar, off an intraday high of 85.85/86.05 last touched on Jan 2, but still a touch stronger than Wednesday's close of 86.20/30. Monday's presidential and legislative elections are the first since President Mwai Kibaki's re-election in 2007, a win that prompted opposition accusations of rigging and unleashed weeks of inter-tribal fighting that killed more than 1,200 people. More violence cannot be ruled out this time around. Front-runners Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta are neck-and-neck in the polls. If no candidate wins an absolute majority, the vote will go to a decisive run-off in April. Fear of unrest after these elections has seen some businesses slow down their operations. The central bank has been intervening to support the shilling by mopping up excess liquidity from the money markets on an almost daily basis, while occasionally selling dollars to banks. Market players said a smooth handover of power could boost the shilling further, though gains could be checked as importers resume full operations after the vote. "Aggregate demand is lower right now since manufacturers are not active," said Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias tumbled 15.2 percent to 4.20 shillings after it warned on Wednesday that its full-year profits will fall more than 25 percent. Two banks, Equity Bank and Co-operative Bank , posted big profit jumps. Equity said its 36 percent profit rise was above its own expectations. Shares in Equity were up 0.9 percent to 28.25 shillings per share after the announcement. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Richard Lough)