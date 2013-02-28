* Hopes of peaceful elections spurs investor confidence * Importers had been stocking up dollars ahead of elections * Profit warning knocks 13 pct off Mumias Sugar (Adds markets close) By Kevin Mwanza and Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, Feb 28 The Kenyan shilling rallied on Thursday for a sixth session to touch its strongest level against the dollar so far this year, as investors hoped Monday's elections would prove peaceful, while shares inched up. The shilling firmed as much as 0.8 percent on the day to 85.60 per dollar, last reached on Dec. 27, but gave up some of its gains to close at 86.00, Thomson Reuters data showed . The shilling has now rallied over 2 percent in the past six sessions, wiping out losses made earlier this year when importers stockpiled dollars before the vote. "The correction was overdone that's why it has come back to around 86.00 on interbank short covering," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. "How the shilling behaves after the vote will depend largely on the noise in the market. If due process is followed and it goes smoothly, the shilling might hold on to the gains." Worries about a return of the bloodshed that followed the last poll in 2007 have eased as candidates and officials have promised a peaceful vote. Monday's closely contested presidential vote is the first since President Mwai Kibaki's re-election in 2007, a win that prompted opposition accusations of rigging and unleashed weeks of inter-tribal fighting that killed more than 1,200 people. Front-runners Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta are neck-and-neck in the polls. If no candidate wins an absolute majority, the vote will go to a decisive run-off in April. "The risk premium on the Kenyan elections has fallen," said Raphael Owino, assistant general Treasury manager at Commercial Bank of Africa. "The way it's going, the shilling is likely to trade at 85.00 and below if the elections go well." The central bank has also been intervening to support the shilling by mopping up excess liquidity from the money markets on an almost daily basis, while occasionally selling dollars to banks. Liquidity surged in the money markets after risk-averse investors opted for short-term financial assets ahead of the polls. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,518.59 points as a number of listed firms announced their interim and full-year results. Three top banks, Kenya Commercial Bank, the country's biggest bank by assets, Equity Bank, the country's biggest bank by customers and Co-operative Bank , posted double-digit percentage profit growth. Shares in Equity rose by 1.8 percent to 28.25 shillings per share, while Co-operative Bank gained 3 percent to close at 13.75 shillings each following the results. The NSE-20 has risen 9.2 percent this year, helped by strong earnings. Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias tumbled 13.4 percent to 4.20 shillings a share after it warned on Wednesday that its full-year profits will fall by more than 25 percent. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.368 percent, during a primary action met by big demand. "Some guys are seeing Treasury bills as short-term safe havens ahead of the elections. Fund managers are mostly on the buy side," said Crispus Otieno, a trader at Afrika Investment Bank. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 3.3 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.9 million shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Toby Chopra)