* Shilling firms intraday to high of 85.10 vs dollar * Equity market prefers a first round win -analysts * Markets rally seen if peace holds (Adds markets close, stocks, analysts quotes) By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 5 The Kenyan shilling hit its strongest level against the dollar in 18 weeks on Tuesday after a presidential vote passed off peacefully the previous day, before reversing its gains to end broadly flat. Counting in the closely-contested election - the first presidential poll since a disputed vote in 2007 that unleashed a wave of tribal bloodshed - is expected to be slow, with a final result not seen until Wednesday at the earliest. Kenyan stocks rose on the prospects of a peaceful transfer of power, with the main NSE-20 share index rising by 0.5 percent to 4,533.82 points. The shilling firmed to an intra-day high of 85.10 per dollar, a level last reached on Nov. 1, 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, but then slipped to close near levels seen before the vote. The shilling was quoted at 85.75/95 at the 1300 GMT close of trading, barely changed from 85.80/86.00 at Friday's close. Kenyan markets were shut on Monday while polling took place. An early lead for deputy prime minister Uhuru Kenyatta suggested he might secure a first-round victory, but with strongholds for his rival Prime Minister Raila Odinga yet to declare their results, markets remained cautious. "Initially the sentiment was in favour of a first round win for Uhuru, but it's kind of difficult to gauge that now," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. "There were some banks squaring off positions as they play it safe." An outright win by either candidate would require more than 50 percent of the vote, short of which a run-off is mandatory. The poll is seen as a key test for east Africa's largest economy, whose reputation as a stable democracy was damaged by the bloodshed that followed the 2007 election. Much will rest on whether the final result is accepted, and whether any challenges take place in the courts or on the streets. Turnout was estimated at more than 70 percent of the 14.3 million eligible voters, who were undeterred by pockets of violence that killed at least 15 people. The electoral commission said on Tuesday provisional results may not be tallied until Wednesday, meaning an official declaration will not come until then or later. The slow progress of the count was blamed for some investor jitters. "With all these clouding issues, and counting is very slow, the market has become a bit cautious," said a trader at another commercial bank. Other African markets were also watching intently, with Monday's largely peaceful polling helping the Ugandan shilling edge up slightly against the dollar on Tuesday. The unrest in 2007/8 killed more than 1,200 people and sent the Kenyan economy into a tailspin, also sending shockwaves through neighbouring countries which rely on its Mombasa port as a gateway for trade in the region. Analysts said investors would prefer a peaceful first-round win for either candidate. "There is a wall of money waiting on the sidelines to be given the green light," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst and trader. Kenya's stock market has seen consistent gains since last year on the back of good company performance and investors returning after a slump in 2011. The NSE-20 share index has rallied 9 percent so far this year, extending 2012's 29 percent gains. Safaricom, the country's leading telecom service provider and the most traded stock on the bourse, rose 2.6 percent on Tuesday to 5.95 shillings per share. The stock touched this year's high of 6 shillings during the session. "Demand on Safaricom continued to build up in anticipation of good full-year earnings," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities. The volume of government and corporate bonds traded on Tuesday plunged to 35.5 million shillings ($413,000), from 944.6 million on Friday. ($1 = 85.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Catherine Evans)