NAIROBI, March 8 The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Friday, with the market mood generally calm ahead of the expected announcement of the result of presidential elections after a long delay. Trade in the shilling, off an 18-week high of 85.10 hit shortly after voting passed off peacefully on Monday, has been volatile over recent days as investors assessed the implications of the delay. Comments from leading officials questioning the voting process have unsettled investors, but international observers have broadly said the vote and count were transparent. At 0630 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.10/30 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. "People are waiting to see what will happen," said Peter Mutuku a trader at Bank of Africa. "The scenarios are a winner is announced and people accept, which will see the shilling strengthen, or a winner is announced and people don't accept, which will be negative for the shilling." The presidential race in East Africa's biggest economy tightened on Friday as Uhuru Kenyatta's lead slipped to a level that could mean there is no outright winner, opening the way for a tense, second round run-off against his main rival, Prime Minister Raila Odinga. "The market is just happy that tallying so far has been smooth," a senior trader in a commercial bank said. "We have not had any incidents that could jeopardise the country." Kenyans - as well as foreign investors - have been concerned about a possible re-run of the violence that followed elections in 2007 and in which more than 1,200 people were killed. The shilling, 0.2 percent up against the dollar so far this year, also steadied on the central bank's mopping up of liquidity that has made it costly to hold long dollar positions, traders said. During Thursday's session, the central bank received bids worth 18 billion shillings ($209 million) for the 10 billion shillings it wanted to drain via repurchase agreements (repos) It accepted all bids. ($1 = 86.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by John Stonestreet)