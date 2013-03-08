* Main NSE-20 share index up 11 pct this year
By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, March 8 Kenyan shares rallied to a
28-month high on Friday, with foreign investors encouraged by
progress in the counting of votes from Monday's presidential
election.
The index, which is up almost 11 percent so far this year,
has gained steadily since Kenyans voted peacefully in huge
numbers on Monday.
The delayed results have lead to challenges from the two
front-runners' camps, bringing back painful memories of the
disputed 2007 vote which ignited weeks of violence. But while
the slow count has raised anxiety levels among Kenyans, the
country has remained calm.
"As the tallying process winds up, market anxiety seems to
be easing as indicated by a return of foreign investors on the
buy side," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 1.6 percent
to 4,658.64 points, a level last touched on Nov. 8, 2010, when
it closed at 4,668 points.
Kenya's electoral commission said it was determined to
complete the count on Friday in a tight presidential race that
has put Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of his main rival Prime Minister
Raila Odinga and in with a chance of outright victory.
A Kenyatta win would pose a dilemma for Kenya's big Western
donors because he is due to go on trial at The Hague on charges
of crimes against humanity linked to the violent aftermath of
the last election in 2007. If neither Kenyatta nor Odinga secure
more than 50 percent of the vote, the vote goes to a run-off
that is set for April.
"The election is holding the market hostage," said Rufus
Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities. "The market is likely
to break out 30-35 percent growth this year if the election ends
well."
Shares in sugar grower and miller Mumias jumped 6.7
percent to 4.80 shillings, recovering after investors had
offloaded the stock following a profit warning last
week.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling ended
steady at 86.10/30 against the dollar, the same level it closed
at on Thursday.
Trade in the shilling, off an 18-week high of 85.10 hit
shortly after voting passed off peacefully on Monday, has since
been volatile as investors assessed the implications of the
delay.
Comments from leading officials questioning the voting
process have unsettled investors, but international observers
have broadly said the vote and count were transparent.
"The scenarios are a winner is announced and people accept,
which will see the shilling strengthen, or a winner is announced
and people don't accept, which will be negative for the
shilling," said Peter Mutuku a trader at Bank of Africa.
The shilling, 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar so far
this year, was supported by the central bank's continued stance
of mopping up of liquidity, making it costly to hold long dollar
positions.
In the debt market, bonds worth 205 million shillings ($2.4
million) were traded on Friday, down from 1.55 billion shillings
in the previous session.
