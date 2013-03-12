* Shares rally as foreign investors return to bourse
* Court case on presidential poll seen as a concern
* Tea sector inflows lift shilling
(Recast with stocks, markets close)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, March 12 Kenya's stock market soared 4
percent on Tuesday, extending a two-session surge after a
largely peaceful presidential poll outcome, while the shilling
firmed against the dollar.
The benchmark NSE-20 share index rallied to
4,985.91 points, a new 4-1/2 year high last touched in July 22,
2008.
Some of the biggest risers in the index were Equity Bank
, the country's biggest bank by customers, the main
electricity producer KenGen and retailer Uchumi
Supermarket, whose shares all rose more than 7
percent.
Shares in only three companies out of 58 listed in the
Nairobi All Share index declined in value.
"Activity is upbeat, backed by a return of foreigners and
institutional investors as confidence improves after the
elections," said Faith Atiti, an analyst at NIC Securities.
Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of Kenya's founding president, won
the presidential election with 50.07 percent of the vote, the
country's election commission said on Saturday, which was just
enough to avoid a run-off after a race that had divided the
nation.
The results, and the peace that followed, has sent Kenya's
benchmark share index rallying nearly 7 percent in two sessions
to extend its gains year to date to 16 percent.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling once
again firmed against the dollar to close at 85.25/45, compared
with 85.40/60 on Monday.
"We've seen flows from the tea guys, while demand has been
lacklustre. Most customers had covered their dollar needs ahead
of the election," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
The shilling did not react to an MPC decision later in the
session to hold the key interest rate for the first
time since July 2012 as it buys time to assess the state of the
economy after the election, whose outcome will be challenged in
court.
All 11 analysts and traders polled by Thomson Reuters said
they expected the central bank to hold its benchmark rate.
"I think the central bank will hold off until the
election-related splurge and its attendant price spikes fall off
the data radar before making their next move," said Aly Khan
Satchu, an independent analyst.
"To cut ahead of the decision before the Supreme Court would
not be politically smart in my view."
The local currency gained 1 percent in two trading sessions
after the election results were announced. It is up 1 percent
against the dollar since the start of the year.
In the debt market, bonds worth 530 million shillings ($6.2
million) were traded, down from 721 million shillings on Monday.
($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic/Ruth Pitchford)