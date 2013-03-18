* Court challenge of election results weighs on sentiments * Shilling may gain some from tea exports (Updates with close, adds shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, March 18 Kenyan shares fell on Monday on profit taking and after defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a legal challenge to the result of this month's presidential election. Odinga challenged the election outcome in court on Saturday, alleging widespread ballot rigging in a fresh test of Kenyan democracy five years after a disputed vote triggered deadly tribal violence. His move also weighed on the Kenyan shilling, which weakened slightly against the dollar on Monday as it could prolong political uncertainty in the region's biggest economy. The benchmark NSE-20 share index fell by 0.99 percent to close at 4,727.04 points. "There is some element of profit taking and there is the election petition," said Judd Murigi, an analyst at African Alliance. Analysts say a swift, transparent resolution of the petition will be critical to restoring Kenya's reputation as a stable democracy, following post-election violence in early 2008. The six supreme court judges are legally required to hear the case and deliver a verdict within the next two weeks. "We may go to another election if it is successful," Murigi said. The stock market, which surged 7 percent in the two days after the peaceful conclusion of the March 4 vote, then suffered falls after Odinga refused to concede defeat. In the currency market, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 85.80/90 per dollar at Monday's market close, down slightly from Friday's close of 85.55/65. "Some demand for dollars is creeping in as life gets back to normal," said Christopher Muiga, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. However, he said the shilling could get some respite on Tuesday from dollar inflows as the east African nation holds its weekly tea auction in the port city of Mombasa. Technical charts were fairly neutral about the shilling, showing it has resistance at 86.20 to the dollar and support at 84.20, with a daily range of 85.40-86.00 per dollar seen in the next few days. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.10 billion shillings were traded, down from 3.67 billion shillings worth traded in the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)