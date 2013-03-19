* Markets remain apprehensive of election petition * Shares' five-session fall slows right down (Recast with stocks, markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 19 The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Tuesday, lifted by inflows of dollars from the country's weekly tea auction, while shares fell for a fifth straight session but only slightly, market players said. The shilling was posted at 85.65/85 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than the 85.80/90 close on Monday. "We've seen some agricultural flows, especially from the tea sector," said a trader at one commercial bank. Tea is Kenya's leading foreign currency earner and is sold at the port city of Mombasa every Tuesday. Exporters typically then convert their earnings into shillings to pay farmers and cover operational expenses. The shilling has been stuck in a range between 85 and 86 since the country held a presidential election on March 4 amid uncertainty over the result. Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, the country's prime minister, refuses to accept defeat and has challenged the result at the Supreme Court. The court has up to two weeks to rule on the petition, extending the period of uncertainty. So far this year, the shilling is up 0.4 percent against the dollar, helped by a rally just before the vote as investors bet the ballot would pass off peacefully and avoid a repeat of violence which followed a disputed vote in 2007. Odinga says the election this month was rigged against him but has urged calm from his supporters. If the court rules in Odinga's favour, it could order a re-run of the vote, a scenario market players said was causing some anxiety in the market. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index was barely changed on Tuesday, down 0.1 percent to 4,721.23 points. The index surged 7 percent in the two sessions after Uhuru Kenyatta was declared president-elect on March 9. But it has shed more than 5 percent in the past five sessions as investors booked profits and concerns over the election petition weighed on sentiment. The benchmark index is up 14.3 percent so far this year helped. Consumer goods retailer Uchumi fell 2.4 percent to 20.75 shillings per share as they corrected downwards after the post-vote surge, traders said. In debt, government and corporate bonds worth 1.51 billion shillings ($17.6 million) were traded, down from 2.10 billion shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by)