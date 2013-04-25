* Investors sceptical of Q1 earnings due to vote * Shilling seen firming due to bond payments * Shares down 5.4 percent since April 11 (Recast with stocks, markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 25 Kenya's main share index fell for the 10th straight session on Thursday as investors concerned about business performance in the first quarter took profit on a post-election relief rally. The main NSE-20 share index shed 1 percent to 4,764.52 points, extending its losses to 5.4 percent since April 11. The index is still up 15 percent so far this year. Kenyan shares rallied more than 12 percent after last month's presidential election, which went off peacefully, in contrast to a disputed vote five years ago that was followed by violence in which 1,200 people died. However, business activity slowed down in the run up to the vote as companies traded cautiously. "They (investors) feel that the election period might have slowed down business for most firms," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Retailer Uchumi tumbled 8.5 percent to 19.90 shillings per share, while top tier bank Standard Chartered dropped 7.0 percent to 277 shillings a share. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling was posted at 83.65/85 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close, the same level it closed at on Wednesday. Traders said they expected the shilling to strengthen in coming days because of foreign investors selling dollars to pay for Treasury bonds auctioned in the previous session. "Demand (for dollars) is muted for now, but we expect to see offshore investors coming in to sell dollars today and tomorrow before the payments ... due on Monday," said Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation. The central bank auctioned five- and 15-year bonds worth a total of 25 billion shillings ($298.51 million) on Wednesday. It received bids worth 56.6 billion shillings and accepted 35.8 billion shillings. The shilling has firmed 2.9 percent so far this year, mainly due to the calm presidential vote. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on 91-day Treasury bills fell to 10.206 percent at an auction on Thursday, from 10.258 percent at the last sale, the central bank said. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.1 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.9 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)