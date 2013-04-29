* Shilling seen firming on foreign investor inflows
* Company Q1 results seen lifting shares
(Adds markets close, stocks)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, April 29 - Kenyan benchmark share index
fell to a seven-week low on Monday with investors looking to the
upcoming corporate reporting season for news that may halt the
downward momentum.
The NSE-20 share index leapt 12 percent in the month after
the March 4 presidential vote to peak at 5,030.91 points, but
has been on a downward trend since then as investors book
profits on a bourse that is still up 15.8 percent this year.
The NSE-20 closed at 4,763.09 points on Monday while the
shilling was steady against the dollar.
"We don't have any news coming into the market now. But Q1
(first quarter) numbers might change the down trend," said Rufus
Mwanyasi, an analyst at Tsavo Securities.
Companies are expected to start announcing their first
quarter financial results in coming weeks.
Retailer Uchumi dropped 3.4 percent to 19.80
shillings a share, while Equity Bank, the country's
largest bank by customers, fell 0.8 percent to 31.75 shilling a
share following the resignation of the fourth Chief Financial
Officer in two years.
On the foreign exchange market, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 83.80/90, barely moved from its closing price of
83.75/95 on Friday.
"If these dollar inflows from offshore investors continue
coming in, the shilling will strengthen further," said Dickson
Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered.
In the debt market, recent primary bond auctions have seen
huge demand, confirming the growing foreign investor appetite
for Kenyan assets.
Foreign investment in Kenyan markets has risen after a
largely peaceful presidential election that avoided a repeat of
the deadly violence that followed the last poll five years ago.
In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 560 million
shillings were traded, down from 1.4 billion shillings traded on
Friday.
