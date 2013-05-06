* Shilling seen weakening on possible rate cut * Company Q1 results seen lifting shares (Adds weakening shilling, stock moves) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 6 The Kenyan shilling weakened after the central bank said on Monday it had moved its policy meeting to Tuesday, spurring market players to buy dollars as they bet on an interest rate cut. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.90/84.00 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than Friday's close of 83.60/80. "I suppose the shilling was softer on expectations that rates will be chopped," said a trader at one commercial bank. "I see 84.50 on panic buying (of dollars) by importers." Typically, a cut in the central bank's key interest rate would make it cheaper to hold long dollar positions and weigh on the local currency. A Reuters poll had shown the market was widely expecting the bank to hold its main lending rate at 9.50 percent, citing an upside risk to inflation due to higher food prices. The delay in announcing a decision prompted some to bet that a cut was now being discussed by the Monetary Policy Committee, which held the rate steady at the previous meeting in March. The bank has cut the rate by 850 basis points since July. The bank has also been mopping up excess liquidity since last year to support the shilling. The shilling has firmed 2.5 percent so far this year. In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index rose for the fourth straight session, up 0.5 percent to 4,846.43 points. "Improved demand lifted the bourse as positioning across the market plays out ahead of first quarter results," said Ronald Lugalia, an analysts at Afrika Investment Bank. Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, rose 0.8 percent to 31.25 shillings a share after it posted a 21 percent jump in pretax profit in the first quarter of this year. East African Breweries, the stock with the biggest capitalisation on the Nairobi bourse, climbed 2.2 percent to 327 shillings a share. In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 1.8 billion shillings ($21.5 million) were traded, down from 5.4 billion shillings traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)