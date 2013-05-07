* Shilling seen falling towards 84.30 per dollar * Debt yields to fall in high demand * Uchumi leads shares higher (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, May 7 The Kenyan shilling, steady on Tuesday, is expected to weaken following the central bank's cut in its key lending rate which was announced after markets closed. The Central Bank of Kenya announced a 100 basis point cut to 8.50 percent in its benchmark interest rate, making it cheaper to hold long dollar positions. Earlier, at the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.80/84.00 per dollar, barely moved from Monday's close of 83.90/84.00. "We might see a knee-jerk reaction tomorrow with the shilling falling towards 84.30," said Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citibank. A Reuters poll had shown the market was expecting the bank to keep its main lending rate unchanged, citing an upside risk to inflation due to higher food prices, but a handful of analysts predicted a small cut. In stocks, the benchmark index rose for the fifth straight session, up 0.7 percent to 4,881.75 points, led by retailer Uchumi. Uchumi jumped 6.1 percent to 21.75 shillings as it recovered from a slump last week that saw its shares shed 15 percent of their value. In the debt market, bonds worth 3.1 billion shillings were traded, up from 1.8 billion shillings on Monday. Traders said they expected yields to fall in high demand at coming sales as investors rush to lock in the current high yields after the central bank's rate cut decision. "I think rates will come down," said Caleb Mutai, a fixed income trader at Tsavo Securities. "There will be overwhelming demand." ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Edmund Blair and Stephen Nisbet)