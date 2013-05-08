* Main share index nears three-week high * Tea sector, offshore bond investors lift shilling (Adds stocks report, shilling firming) By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, May 8 The Kenyan shilling rose slightly on Wednesday after an interest rate cut that traders said was largely priced in before the central bank announced it, while Nairobi stocks rose. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.70/80 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 83.80/84.00 before the rate cut news. Traders said the shilling was supported by dollar flows from agricultural exports and offshore investors bringing in money to buy Kenyan Treasury bonds, enticed by high yields. "The rate cut had been factored in already. There was no significant demand for dollars after the decision, and the supply side is strong from tea flows and offshores coming for bonds," said Peter Mutuku, head of markets at Bank of Africa. He said lower rates would put the brakes on further gains in the shilling, which is 2.9 percent stronger in the year so far. Traders said they expected debt yields to fall in the coming weeks after the rate cut. They said there was likely to be higher demand for now at bill and bond sales, with investors rushing to lock in the high yields currently available. "An increasing interest in Kenyan bonds from foreigner investors should make the currency stable for now," said Alex Muiruri, a trader at African Alliance Investment Bank. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed 0.5 percent higher at 4,905.68 points, nearing a three-week high. On April 17, it touched 4,932.77. Among the gainers in the market was Equity Bank, which closed 2.4 percent higher at 32.25 shillings after rising 7.9 percent, reaching a high of 34.00 shillings in the session. "(On) Equity, people had taken profit for the better part of the last one and a half weeks. So we have seen a bit of foreign activity on the buy side today," said Francis Mwangi, analyst at Standard Investment Bank. Kenya Commercial Bank closed 1.8 percent up at 43.00 shillings. Mwangi said its shares were helped by buyers anticipating good first-quarter results. The bank announced a 26 percent rise in pretax profit to 4.3 billion shillings after the close. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.3 billion shillings were traded, down from 3.1 billion shillings on Tuesday. At a primary auction, the weighted average yield on the 182-day Treasury bill fell to 10.279 percent, while that on the 364-day bill dropped to 11.780 percent from 12.127 percent. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair and Hugh Lawson)